FOO FIGHTERS, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE And THE CURE Among Headliners Of This Year's RIOT FEST

FOO FIGHTERS, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE And THE CURE Among Headliners Of This Year's RIOT FESTMay 16, 2023
Riot Fest has announces the lineup for its 2023 edition, featuring headliners FOO FIGHTERS, THE CURE, THE POSTAL SERVICE, DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE and QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE. This stellar array of top-billed talent will be rounded out by TURNSTILE, THE MARS VOLTA, MR. BUNGLE, TEGAN AND SARA, 100 GECS, THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM, DEATH GRIPS, AFI and dozens of other fan favorites (full list below).
Founded in 2005, Riot Fest has presented nearly 20 years of incredible musical performances, exclusive reunions, and more — including freak shows, Lucha Libre, panel discussions and late night shows, creating unique annual weekend experiences in one of the world's greatest cities. For 2023, along with the return of carnival rides and last year's hugely popular wedding chapel, Logan Arcade will be on hand with free vintage arcade games, hosted by Riot Pop!!
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 16 at 10 a.m. CDT.
Riot Fest takes place in Douglass Park, a scenic, historic park easily accessible on Chicago train and bus lines. In addition to Riot Fest's music, rides and other attractions, Douglass Park is surrounded by diverse neighborhoods rich in culture, excellent food and drink options and more.
Lineup:
Friday, September 15:
FOO FIGHTERS
TURNSTILE
Saturday, September 16:
THE POSTAL SERVICE
DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE
Sunday, September 17:
THE CURE
THE MARS VOLTA
Additional performers:
070 SHAKE
100 GECS
AFI
ANI DIFRANCO
BALANCE AND COMPOSURE
BAYSIDE
BEARINGS
BLACK ANGELS
BOWLING FOR SOUP
BRAID
CAROLINE ROSE
CASSYETTE
CK VASSI
CODE ORANGE
COREY FELDMAN
CULTS
DEATH GRIPS
DRAIN
EARTH CRISIS
EMPIRE STATE BASTARD
ENOLA GAY
ENTER SHIKARI
ESHU TUNE / HANNIBAL BURESS
FADE 'EM ALL
FAKE NAMES
FEA
FINCH
FLESHWATER
FLOGGING MOLLY
FRANK TURNER & THE SLEEPING SOULS
FREE THROW
GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR
GORILLA BISCUITS
H2O
HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS
HEAD AUTOMATICA
HIGH VIS
HOTLINE TNT
INSANE CLOWN POSSE
JEHNNY BETH
JUST FRIENDS
JUST MUSTARD
KIM GORDON
LS DUNES
MICROWAVE
MR. BUNGLE
NOTHING
NOTHING,NOWHERE.
OLIVIA JEAN
ORIGAMI ANGEL
PARLIAMENT FUNKADELIC FT. GEORGE CLINTON
PENNYWISE
PINKSHIFT
PLOSIVS
POOL KIDS
PUP
QUASI
QUICKSAND
RIDE
RIVAL SCHOOLS
SAY ANYTHING
SCREAMING FEMALES
SILVERSTEIN
SLEEP TOKEN
SLUDGEWORTH
SNAPCASE
SPITALFIELD
STEVE IGNORANT BAND / CRASS
TEGAN AND SARA
THE AQUADOLLS
THE BOBBY LEES
THE BREEDERS
THE BRONX
THE DRESDEN DOLLS
THE EXPLOITED
THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM
THE INTERRUPTERS
THE USED
THE WRECKS
THURSDAY
TOTAL CHAOS
VIAGRA BOYS
WARPAINT
WHITE REAPER
YARD ACT
YOUNG CULTURE
Founded in 2005, Riot Fest is an independent music festival featuring the best of punk, rock 'n' roll, hip hop, metal, alternative, and just about everything in between. Founder Riot Mike is credited with helping to reunite iconic bands like NAKED RAYGUN, THE REPLACEMENTS, MISFITS and JAWBREAKER, among many other reunions — a staple of Riot Fest, alongside full album performances, carnival rides, and the occasional butter sculpture. Riot Fest is independently owned and curated with quirky, original attractions; in 2016, it was named No. 1 Music Festival by USA Today twice, and in 2021 it was voted Best Music Festival in a poll for Chicago Reader. In addition to the festival, Riot Fest promotes shows year-round at a myriad of music venues across Chicago.
Comments Disclaimer And Information