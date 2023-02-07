FOO FIGHTERS, THE KILLERS, GRETA VAN FLEET And WEEZER Confirmed For 2023 Edition Of SEA.HEAR.NOW Festival

Sea.Hear.Now has announced its 2023 lineup featuring FOO FIGHTERS, THE KILLERS, GRETA VAN FLEET, WEEZER, NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, MT. JOY, Sheryl Crow, THE BEACH BOYS and more. The world-class festival will return to North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park in Ashbury Park, New Jersey on September 16-17, 2023, with over 25 artists, three stages, a surf contest and celebration of the arts. Presale begins Thursday, February 9 at 10 a.m. ET with a public on-sale to follow with any remaining tickets.

Surf returns with the North Beach Rumble surf contest, taking place between the Surf and Sand stages and will feature the best surfers from the East Coast competing in a team format. The teams, captained by professional surfers Cam Richards and Sam Hammer, will compete in multiple heats with the winning team awarded for the most wins based on overall style and creativity. Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey's Rob Kelly and Montauk's Pat Schmidt.

Stoke Henge, located in the sand just off the boardwalk, is once again the center of all things art. Asbury Park visual artist Pork Chop will return with his iconic jellyfish and surfboard arch serving as the festival’s visual centerpiece. Legendary Jersey Shore artist Jay Alders is at the forefront this year where his ocean related display of panels will envelop the ocean side of the boardwalk, with favorite local artists featured on the boardwalk side. Over in Bradley Park, the Transparent Gallery will feature artwork from participating festival musicians along with special pop-up performances.

Presale begins this Thursday, February 9 at 10 a.m. ET for both one-day and two-day general admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum and Ultimate Experience tickets.

To purchase tickets, and for the full list of amenities, visit www.seahearnowfestival.com/tickets. Children seven and under may attend for free alongside a ticketed adult.

FOO FIGHTERS previously played the Asbury Park beach in 2012 when they headlined the Bamboozle festival.

Last year's Sea.Hear.Now was headlined by GREEN DAY and Stevie Nicks. The event also featured performances by Boy George and CULTURE CLUB, MY MORNING JACKET, WET LEG, IDLES, Billy Strings, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, FLETCHER and Gary Clark Jr.