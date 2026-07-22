FORBIDDEN Announces Self-Titled Album, Shares New Single 'Psyclops'

San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal pioneers FORBIDDEN will release their new, self-titled album on October 23 via BLKIIBLK, the heavy metal imprint of Frontiers Label Group. The band's long-awaited follow-up to 2010's "Omega Wave" album was tracked at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California with engineer/co-producer Zack Ohren.

To celebrate the announcement and offer fans a taste of what to expect, FORBIDDEN unleashes their new single, "Psyclops", alongside an official video, available below.

About the new single, FORBIDDEN guitarist Craig Locicero shares: "'Psyclops' was the final song completed for our newest self-titled offering. It was part of the last batch of music completed with [FORBIDDEN guitarist] Jeremy Von Epp and myself on the home stretch of our writing sessions and it came together quickly. The song itself is a hypnotizing stomper. Heavy footed like millions of people marching against how things stand in the status quo. Norman's [Skinner, FORBIDDEN singer] lyrics for 'Psyclops' should be left to the interpretation of the listeners. The chorus paints a vivid picture…'Forsaken, fast asleep and trapped inside a maze, Complacent eyes securely locked in an obscure gaze.'"

FORBIDDEN's legacy is one of being the youngest, hungriest and most ambitious of the Bay Area brethren that has launched metal paradigm shifters from METALLICA to MACHINE HEAD. With a reconstituted lineup, guitarist Craig Locicero and bassist Matt Camacho have crafted an hour-plus masterpiece of thrashy predilection, emotive musical movements, and prog-scraping sonic ambitions. From the intensity of opening track "Single Point Failure" to the philosophical shades of the nine-minute closer "Flower Of Life", this is FORBIDDEN not merely stretching beyond the steely foundations of 1988's classic "Forbidden Evil" or the quantum leap of 1990's "Twisted Into Form", but the sound of a band with a new sense of scope and purpose. Produced by Locicero, drummer Chris Kontos and Ohren, "Forbidden" isn't merely a revival for quintet, but full-blown reinvigoration and purgative endpoint for this Bay Area metal institution.

Locicero comments on the album: "Making 'Forbidden' felt more like an odyssey than a typical recording process. We set out to create a record that reminds people why they fell in love with thrash and heavy metal in the first place, embracing raw energy, melody, and the imperfections that give heavy music its character. Every member brought their best, and having Brann Dailor [MASTODON] join us on 'Sycophantasy' was an incredible addition. 'Forbidden' is five lifetimes of experience forged into one piece of metallic art."

"Forbidden" track listing:

01. Single Point Failure

02. Burning The Lungs Of Earth

03. Divided By Zero

04. DCLXVI

05. Psyclops

06. Jisei

07. Mutually Assured Dysfunction

08. Sycophantasy

09. The Burden

10. Sol Grave

11. Flower Of Life (Chaos By Design)

FORBIDDEN will hit the road in support of "Forbidden" on a run of headlining tour dates supported by HEATHEN and VOID.

FORBIDDEN live:

Oct. 23 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place

Oct. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Oct. 26 - Denver, CO @ Federal Theatre

Oct. 28 - Iowa City, IA @ Gabes

Oct. 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

Oct. 30 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies

Oct. 31 - Lakewood, OH @ Mercury Music Lounge

Nov. 01 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground

Nov. 02 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

Nov. 04 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (Upstairs)

Nov. 05 - Brooklyn, NY @ [to be determined]

Nov. 07 - Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

Nov. 08 - Lititz, PA @ Mickey's Black Box

Nov. 09 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

Nov. 10 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

Nov. 12 - Orlando, FL @ Conduit

Nov. 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Altar)

Nov. 15 - Destin, FL @ Club LA

Nov. 17 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

Nov. 18 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

Nov. 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

Nov. 21 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Nov. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Formed in 1985 in Fremont, California as FORBIDDEN EVIL, FORBIDDEN quickly became one of the defining bands of the Bay Area thrash metal movement alongside the genre's biggest names. Following lineup changes that solidified the classic lineup featuring vocalist Russ Anderson, guitarists Craig Locicero and Glen Alvelais, bassist Matt Camacho and drummer Paul Bostaph, the band released their landmark 1988 debut "Forbidden Evil" before shortening their name to FORBIDDEN. Acclaimed follow-up albums "Twisted Into Form" (1990),"Distortion" (1994) and "Green" (1997) showcased the band's technical precision, melodic songwriting, and Anderson's unmistakable vocals, while extensive tours with acts including SACRED REICH, EXODUS, DEATH ANGEL, TESTAMENT and MALEVOLENT CREATION helped cement their reputation as one of thrash's most respected acts. After disbanding in 1997, FORBIDDEN reunited in 2008, released the acclaimed comeback album "Omega Wave" in 2010, and toured internationally before going on hiatus once again in 2012.

FORBIDDEN returned in 2023 with founding guitarist Craig Locicero joined by longtime members Matt Camacho and Steve Smyth, alongside vocalist Norman Skinner and drummer Chris Kontos. The revitalized lineup made its live debut at Belgium's Alcatraz Metal Festival before returning home for sold-out Bay Area performances supporting DEATH ANGEL's annual Christmas shows. Focused on creating new music, the band entered a new creative era in 2025 with the release of its first new song in 15 years, "Divided By Zero".

Last November, FORBIDDEN announced it had parted ways with VOIVOD guitarist Daniel "Chewy" Mongrain and replaced him with Von Epp.

Mongrain originally joined FORBIDDEN in July 2024 as the replacement for Steve Smyth.

Smyth exited FORBIDDEN in July 2024, saying in a statement that he "decided it's time to part ways with FORBIDDEN, and return to my band ONE MACHINE as priority, along with other projects on the horizon, and of course session work, and teaching music as always."

The first lineup of the resurrected FORBIDDEN — consisting of Locicero, Camacho, Skinner, Kontos and Smyth — made its live debut at a "secret" show in July 2023 at Baltic Kiss in Richmond, California under the TWISTED INTO EVIL banner.

FORBIDDEN 2026 is:

Norman Skinner - Vocals

Craig Locicero - Guitar

Matt Camacho - Bass

Chris Kontos - Drums

Jeremy Von Epp - Guitar

Photo credit: Phil Emerson