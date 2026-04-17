FOREIGNER Releases 'Feels Like The First Time' From Upcoming Concert Film 'Foreigner 50: In The Eye Of The Storm'

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame legends FOREIGNER have released "Feels Like The First Time", the first single from their forthcoming album "In The Eye Of The Storm", the official soundtrack to the band's landmark 50th-anniversary concert film captured at Ellis Island and Brooklyn's DUMBO House. April 17 is also opening night of FOREIGNER's highly anticipated new musical "Feels Like The First Time - The Foreigner Musical", at the Little Theater on Long Island University's Post campus, where it will play 11 performances.

The single marks the first release from "In The Eye Of The Storm", out July 17 via Sun Records/Virgin Records and launches a year of celebrations commemorating FOREIGNER's 50th anniversary. The accompanying video for "Feels Like The First Time" features exclusive footage from the forthcoming film.

The new recording of "Feels Like The First Time" celebrates five decades of FOREIGNER vocal excellence, featuring performances from three generations of the band's legendary frontmen — original voice Lou Gramm, twenty-year veteran vocalist Kelly Hansen and lead singer Luis Maldonado. Together, the track captures the evolution of the band's sound across fifty years while honoring the voices that define one of rock's most enduring catalogues.

Filmed on a closed set in the shadow of the Statue Of Liberty, the Ellis Island concert forms the centerpiece of the upcoming feature film, produced by Vertigo Live Productions, which will arrive in theaters worldwide in summer 2026. The historic performance almost never happened. As the band prepared to take the stage, torrential rain, thunder and lightning rolled across New York Harbor, threatening to halt the production entirely. The band pushed forward and delivered the performance, turning what nearly became a force-majeure shutdown into one of the most electrifying concert moments of their fifty-year career.

To coincide with the single release, the band will also launch special limited-edition anniversary merchandise collections, celebrating fifty years of one of rock's most iconic catalogues.

Last May, FOREIGNER lead singer Kelly Hansen announced during the band's performance on the season finale of NBC singing competition "The Voice", that he would be leaving the group at the end of the legendary rockers' summer 2025 tour. In a moving segment that aired nationally, Hansen introduced FOREIGNER guitarist Luis Maldonado as his official successor — a moment that symbolized both an end and a bold new beginning for the powerhouse group.

Before Luis joined FOREIGNER, he was best known as the guitarist for TRAIN and for his work with Lisa Marie Presley.

FOREIGNER replaced original singer Lou Gramm with Hansen in 2005. Jones, the only remaining original member of FOREIGNER, suffered from some health issues beginning in 2011, eventually resulting in heart surgery in 2012. In February 2024, Jones revealed on social media that he was battling Parkinson's disease, which explained his absence from FOREIGNER's live shows since 2022.

Known for their explosive live shows and era-defining anthems, FOREIGNER have sold over 80 million albums worldwide, cementing their place as one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Their catalogue includes timeless hits like "Hot Blooded", "Juke Box Hero", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Cold As Ice", "Urgent", "Feels Like The First Time" and the global No. 1 hit "I Want To Know What Love Is".

Photo credit: Krishta Abruzzini