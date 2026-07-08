FOREIGNER's MICK JONES Partners With PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC

Primary Wave Music, the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world, has announced today its partnership with the legendary Mick Jones of Grammy-nominated band FOREIGNER. This exciting new partnership will see Primary Wave partner with Jones on his publishing and recording catalogs, as well as name, image and likeness and touring of FOREIGNER. Access to Primary Wave's marketing team and publishing infrastructure will be provided with plans for all teams to work closely with FOREIGNER on new marketing, branding, digital, and synch opportunities, as well as film and television projects.

With more than 80 million albums sold across the globe, FOREIGNER is considered to be one of the most popular rock acts in the world. The Grammy-nominated rock band's repertoire includes nine studio albums, seven of which hit the Top 30 on the Billboard 200 chart, including the Grammy-nominated album "4". Upon release, the album shot straight to number one and stayed there for a whopping 10 weeks. "4" went on to sell over six million copies in the U.S. alone and spawned several hits singles, including "Waiting For A Girl Like You" and "Juke Box Hero". In addition to their studio albums, FOREIGNER released 11 live albums, 16 compilations, and released nearly 50 singles. Of their singles released, they saw 16 hit the Top 30 on Billboard's Hot 100, including the previously mentioned "Waiting For A Girl Like You" and "Juke Box Hero", as well as "I Want To Know What Love Is" and "Cold As Ice".

Released in 1977, "Feels Like The First Time" was the first single from the band's self-titled debut album. The single rose to number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and would go on to see placements on a number of "best of" lists. The second single from the band's debut was "Cold As Ice" which also entered the Top 10, landing at number 6 on the Hot 100 chart. The success of their debut and both singles helped earn FOREIGNER their first Grammy nomination for "Best New Artist" in 1978.

The next couple of years saw the band release two more albums — "Double Vision" and "Head Games" — before releasing their most commercially successful album, "4". The Grammy-nominated album held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart longer than any album by any artist in the Atlantic label's history and would go on to receive critical acclaim, with Classic Rock declaring it a "masterpiece".

"4" featured several hit singles, including "Juke Box Hero" and "Waiting For A Girl Like You". Released in 1981, "Waiting For A Girl Like You" peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and stayed there for an astounding 14 weeks, helping FOREIGNER land a spot on Billboard's "Greatest Songs Of All Time" list. January of 1982 saw the release of "Juke Box Hero", a song Ultimate Classic Rock claimed was the band's all-time greatest song. The single would go on to be certified platinum and become a favorite at live shows. American Songwriter stated that while the band was leaning a little more pop at the time, the release of "Juke Box Hero" saw the band "still very much preaching the gospel of rock and roll to an audience ready to hear it." 1984 saw FOREIGNER release yet another incredible power ballad with "I Want To Know What Love Is". From the band's fifth studio album, the song shot to number one not only in the U.S., but across the pond in the United Kingdom as well. It remains one of the band's best-known and beloved ballads, continuing to stand the test of time.

Mick Jones said of the partnership: "Larry Mestel has created a unique company that focuses on heritage artists and develops them with incredible success. I am personally thrilled that he and his team of professionals will be working alongside my long-term friends and managers Phil Carson and Stewart Young to build upon the awareness of FOREIGNER and our songs.

"Over twenty years ago, I reformed the band with the finest musicians I could find. This year, we will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1977 New York founding with a live album and movie that features original members Lou Gramm and Al Greenwood joining FOREIGNER for a magnificent concert on Ellis Island. I can't think of a better home for this and FOREIGNER's future than Primary Wave."

Larry Mestel, Primary Wave's CEO and founder, said: "Mick Jones is one of the most prolific songwriters of all time, and FOREIGNER is one of the few remaining super groups that continue to provide an amazing live experience. We are honored to partner with Mick, Phil Carson, Stewart Young and the band to help take their songs and brand to even higher levels."

Primary Wave's Eric Baker adds: "FOREIGNER's music is a part of a global culture and having this legendary band join the Primary Wave family is incredibly exciting. I'm looking forward to working alongside Phil Carson, Stewart Young, and the entire team to ensure these timeless songs continue to inspire audiences around the world for decades to come."

With more Top 10 hits than JOURNEY, and as many as FLEETWOOD MAC, FOREIGNER features strongly in every category in Billboard's "Greatest Of All Time" listing. At times, the band's weekly catalog sales have eclipsed those of LED ZEPPELIN, AC/DC, THE ROLLING STONES, THE WHO, DEF LEPPARD, VAN HALEN, AEROSMITH and most of their classic rock peers (Source: Nielsen SoundScan). With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Feels Like The First Time", "Urgent", "Head Games", "Say You Will", "Dirty White Boy", "Long, Long Way From Home" and the worldwide No. 1 hit and member of Spotify's exclusive Billions Club "I Want To Know What Love Is", Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers FOREIGNER still rock the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard album chart success. Audio and video streams of FOREIGNER's hits are approaching 20 million per week. FOREIGNER's catalog sales were recently celebrated in Business Insider as hitting the Top 40 among the "Best-Selling Music Artists Of All Time".

FOREIGNER 2026 is Luis Carlos Maldonado on lead vocals, noted bassist and musical director/producer Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, lead guitarist Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier on drums and John Roth on guitar.

Photo credit: Karsten Staiger