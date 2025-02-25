Former ANNIHILATOR Singer COBURN PHARR Dead At 62

Former ANNIHILATOR vocalist Coburn Pharr has died at the age of 62. Pharr sang on ANNIHILATOR's critically acclaimed and best-selling 1990 release "Never, Neverland", which included such classics as "Road To Ruin", "I Am In Command", "Reduced To Ash" and "Phantasmagoria".

Earlier today (Tuesday, February 25),ANNIHILATOR guitarist and founder Jeff Waters released the following statement via social media: "Sad news in the metal world: ANNIHILATOR's 'Never, Neverland' vocalist, Coburn Pharr, has passed away.

"I won't say anything about the details, as that is the family's business, but I wanted to post this before any misinformation surfaces on the internet.

"Coburn was the singer on our best and biggest record. He had the most unique voice of all our singers, along with Randy Rampage (he also passed, in 2018).

"I had very little contact with Coburn over the years, but was able to get him to play a few songs with us on the 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise, 2014ish.

"In 2018, I had Coburn over to our house in the UK for a really amazing visit. He had lost his Mom and sister and was eager to hang out and talk music, life and reconnect.

"Attached are 2 pics from that visit in Aug 2018, along with my favorite 2 of he and I, back in the day (1990). Since 2018, we had been discussing him coming back for some festival shows and even a tour... However, he was having struggles with some personal things, demons, etc... and it was clear that he would not be able to do any of it.

"I was really glad to have had that time in 2018 with him. He was going through a terrible time and the thought of doing music again brought back some real hope and life in his eyes and being.

Thoughts to his wife and family.

"Thank you for the music and memories, Coburn.

"Sail away, Coburn: To Never, Neverland."

Pharr last reunited with ANNIHILATOR in January 2015 when he performed with the band on the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. Pharr took the microphone for the songs "Reduced To Ash", "The Fun Palace", "I Am In Command", "Road To Ruin" and "Stonewall".

ANNIHILATOR's second album, "Never, Neverland" was re-released twice: in 1998, expanded with three demo tracks; and again in 2003 as a two-disc compilation set along with "Alice In Hell", titled "Alice In Hell/Never Neverland", as part of Roadrunner Records' "Two From The Vault" series.