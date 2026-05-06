Former BLACK FLAG Bassist KIRA ROESSLER Announces Second Solo Album 'Enigma'

Pioneering musician Kira Roessler (BLACK FLAG, DOS) will release her second solo album, "Enigma", on July 10 via Org Music. The LP marks a continuation of the minimalist, bass-driven approach introduced on her 2021 debut, expanding her distinctive voice with greater depth and nuance. The lead single, "How Could You", arrives May 6 alongside album preorders.

Across "Enigma", Roessler builds stark, spacious arrangements anchored by her melodic bass playing and understated vocal delivery. The result is a focused and intimate collection that emphasizes tone, restraint, and emotional clarity.

"'Enigma' is the continuation of the narration of my life through song — honest, if over-dramatized statements about what is in those moments," says Roessler. "Leaning into the raw feeling of it all. I feel very lucky to be able to share some new music with those who listen."

The album was co-produced with her brother, Paul Roessler (SCREAMERS),and features contributions from Petra Haden, whose backing vocals add subtle texture to the record's stripped-down framework. While maintaining a minimalist core, "Enigma" introduces expanded tonal elements and a broader dynamic range.

Lead single "How Could You" offers an early look at the album's direction, incorporating a looser, jazz-influenced feel while remaining grounded in Roessler's signature sense of space and control.

"Since I rarely find myself in conflict with anyone, there it was — how could you hurt me, even if I was wrong," she explains. "Treated as a jazzy mantra, because that's what came out."

Best known for her work in BLACK FLAG, where her melodic, unconventional bass playing helped redefine the band's sound during its later, more exploratory years, and for her long-running collaboration in DOS, Roessler has also built an accomplished career in film and television, with credits including "Mad Max: Fury Road", "Game Of Thrones" and "Project Hail Mary".

Decades into her career, Roessler continues to evolve her approach without revisiting past formulas. "Enigma" reflects that progression — a measured, deliberate work that prioritizes mood, space, and subtlety over immediacy.

"Enigma" will be available on CD, vinyl, and digital formats on July 10 via Org Music. All formats will be available for preorder beginning May 6.

Track listing:

01. Peas

02. How Could You

03. Fluid Reset

04. Jim

05. Truth

06. Collapse*

07. You Will Feel My Pain

08. Drinking And Driving

09. Crossed Purpose*

10. Whatever

11. Kill Him

12. Wild Card

13. Crawling

14. Enigma

* CD and digital only

All LP and CD purchases come with a download, delivered on release day.

Roessler was a member of BLACK FLAG between 1983 and 1985. She replaced founding member Chuck Dukowski and contributed to 1984's "Family Man" and "Slip It In" and 1985's "Loose Nut" and the band's pre-breakup album "In My Head". After exiting BLACK FLAG, Roessler formed a new band DOS with her now-ex-husband, MINUTEMEN's Mike Watt. She also contributed to MINUTEMEN's final album, "3-Way Tie", in 1985.

Photo credit: Tim Nalley