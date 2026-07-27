Former BURY YOUR DEAD Guitarist ERIC ELLIS Returns With His New Band ELLIS

After more than a decade away from the spotlight, former BURY YOUR DEAD guitarist Eric Ellis has officially returned with his new band, ELLIS, releasing a brand-new music video that marks the beginning of an entirely new chapter.

Watch the official music video for the song "Manners" below.

Known for his work with BURY YOUR DEAD, Eric disappeared from the metal scene after serving over a decade in prison. Since his release, he has devoted himself to rebuilding his life through music, writing and recording a brand-new body of work under the name ELLIS.

ELLIS delivers a modern blend of hardcore, metalcore, and groove-driven heavy music while carrying the experience, aggression, and authenticity that only comes from lived experience.

The band's first live performance is scheduled for August 1 at Hardlove in Jacksonville, Florida, where they will open the record release show for SOUTHPAW FLHC, whose new album, "The Standard", will be released on July 31 through Spinefarm.

This isn't simply another new band — it's the return of a respected musician who has fought his way back to the stage and is determined to write the next chapter of his career.

Ellis played guitar on BURY YOUR DEAD's breakout album "Cover Your Tracks" in 2004, along with the band's 2006 effort "Beauty And The Breakdown" and BURY YOUR DEAD's 2008 self-titled record. Ellis left BURY YOUR DEAD in August 2008 for "medical reasons" and due to "personality differences."

Back in 2012, Eric was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy and violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act as a member of a violent Jacksonville, Florida gang.