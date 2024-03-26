Former CITIES Guitarist STEVEN MIRONOVICH Dead At 60

Steven Mironovich (a.k.a. Steve Irons),guitarist for cult '80s New York metal act CITIES, died on March 23. He was 60 years old.

Mironovich's passing was confirmed by former CITIES singer Ronnie Angell, who described him as " truly a great guitarist and inspiration to many".

According to Mironovich's official obituary, "Steven is best known for his skills in being a talented guitarist playing in numerous bands over the years such as CITIES, DARK BLACK PAST and CIRCLE OF THORNS, just to name a few. He also taught his love of guitar to hundreds of students over the years. He was an avid animal and nature lover. He enjoyed spending time in the summer with his family in Pennsylvania, fishing with brother and father. He was inspiration to many, making many laugh with his infectious sense of humor. He will always be remembered for all the music he wrote, composed, played and recorded. His music will live on forever."

In 2009, CITIES had its classic 1986 album "Annihilation Absolute" — featuring TWISTED SISTER drummer A.J. Pero — released on CD outside Japan for the first time. Long deleted from print, the LP had been commanding high prices from collectors on eBay, making this a must-have re-release. U.S.-based metal reissue label Lost And Found Records, in partnership with Metal Blade Records, finally made this metal gem available on CD. This fully licensed release was remastered by legendary producer Bill Metoyer, whose resume includes work with such bands as SACRED REICH, SLAYER and ARMORED SAINT.

"Annihilation Absolute" had first been released as an EP in 1985 but then re-recorded with Pero on drums and with three new tracks to expand it to a full-length for its 1986 release.

