Former EVANESCENCE Guitarist BEN MOODY's WE ARE THE FALLEN Announces First Live Performance In 14 Years

On September 12, WE ARE THE FALLEN — the long-defunct band featuring original EVANESCENCE members Ben Moody (guitar) and John LeCompt (guitar) and Rocky Gray (drums) along with "American Idol" powerhouse vocalist Carly Smithson and current DAUGHTRY bassist Marty O'Brien — will reunite to join the Nashville Symphony Orchestra and conductor Eímear Noone for one song at a very special night of Gamesymphonic at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee. This will mark the first live performance by WE ARE THE FALLEN in 14 years.

Gray will not perform with WE ARE THE FALLEN at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Filling in for him will be Miles McPherson, who has previously played with played with Kelly Clarkson, PARAMORE, TONIC and BETTER THAN EZRA.

Gamesymphonic: Award-winning video game music conductor and composer Eímear Noone will present some of the most iconic music from the world’s best-loved video game soundtracks. As one of the few female conductors and composers in the world of gaming and film, Eímear is responsible for composing some of the most enduring soundscapes on "World Of Warcraft" and other best-selling games, some of which are included in the program. Eimear has also recorded the soundtracks for "Diablo III", "StarCraft II", "Overwatch" and has conducted and recorded for Nintendo Touring and "The Legend Of Zelda" franchise.

For tickets, visit nashvillesymphony.org.

WE ARE THE FALLEN's debut album, "Tear The World Down" was made available in May 2010 via Universal Republic Records. The LP sold 13,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to land at position No. 33 on the Billboard 200 chart.

WE ARE THE FALLEN made its live debut on in March 2010 at Kings College in London, England. A 28-city U.S. tour as the support act for HIM launched later that month in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and wrapped in May 2010 in New York City.

Fifteen years ago, Moody explained why he formed an EVANESCENCE soundalike band after his exit from the Amy Lee-fronted group. He wrote in a lengthy statement posted online that "contrary to almost every EVANESCENCE fan's opinion… what we were looking for was NOT an Amy Lee lookalike. Nor was it someone who would wear Amy Lee's clothes, or try to sing like Amy Lee. I hate to break it to you, but this is about five people who love to make music together. Does [WE ARE THE FALLEN's debut album] 'Tear The World Down' have many stylistic similarities to [EVANESCENCE's debut album] 'Fallen'? Sure. You want to hear me do something different? How about the songs I wrote on both DAUGHTRY records. Or Kelly Clarkson. Or Avril Lavigne. Celine Dion. HALESTORM. Hana Pestle… Hell… I even have country releases. My solo record is as far from EVANESCENCE as it gets, which has a lot to do with why about 12 people own it. I made EVANESCENCE music to leave a mark on this world. Everything else I do, I do for me.

"I LOVE playing in WE ARE THE FALLEN… I WAS the guitar player in EVANESCENCE. If I appear to be reminiscent in style, its because it's written and performed by the very same damn people. It's not rocket science… it's plain and simple. Rocky, John and I playing together just doesn't come out any other way. Accusing me of ripping off myself is just silly."

In January 2011, WE ARE THE FALLEN played a special show at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood, California. The concert, dubbed "Cirque Des Damnés" (English translation: "Circus Of The Damned"),was previously described by Moody as "a carnival-style event thrown into the unpredictability of a rock and roll show — bigger than we've ever done before." The performance, which was filmed for a DVD, featured "aerial acts and old-school freakshow freaks," and a burlesque show.