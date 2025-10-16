Former JETHRO TULL Guitarist MARTIN BARRE To Release Autobiography, 'A Trick Of Memory', In November

Former JETHRO TULL guitarist Martin Barre will release his autobiography, "A Trick Of Memory: The Autobiography Of Jethro Tull's Guitarist", on November 6 via McNidder & Grace.

Martin started his music journey playing the flute and saxophone before he switched to the guitar. He spent his early career performing in different bands, which helped him refine his skills and create his own distinctive style. A major turning point came in 1968 when Barre joined JETHRO TULL, launching an illustrious career. His iconic riff in "Aqualung" is widely recognized as one of the best guitar riffs in rock history and was also voted as one of the top rock guitar solos of all time by Guitar Player magazine readers.

He was a key member of JETHRO TULL from their second album in 1969 until 2014. His guitar work defined much of the band's sound, contributing to their success and enduring popularity. Martin played on all of JETHRO TULL's studio albums from their 1969 album "Stand Up" to their 2003 album "The Jethro Tull Christmas Album".

Beyond his time with JETHRO TULL, Barre has pursued a successful solo career, releasing albums that showcase his versatility across rock, blues, and acoustic music genres.

Barre's contributions to music have been recognized with numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award for "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance" in 1989. His innovative guitar playing has inspired countless musicians across various genres, cementing his influence in the music industry.