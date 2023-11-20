Former LYNYRD SKYNYRD Drummer ARTIMUS PYLE Collaborates SAMMY HAGAR On New Version Of 'Simple Man'

Artimus Pyle, a distinguished Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and former drummer for LYNYRD SKYNYRD, unveils the soulful "Simple Man" in collaboration with fellow Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar. This heartfelt duet stands as the second digital single release from Pyle's highly anticipated studio album, "Anthems - Honoring The Music Of Lynyrd Skynyrd", which includes thirteen tracks and will be released on February 2, 2024, with distribution by BFD/Orchard, paying homage to the timeless sounds of LYNYRD SKYNYRD's iconic repertoire.

Fans who want to pre-order "Anthems - Honoring The Music Of Lynyrd Skynyrd" on CD can do so by going to ArtimusPyle.com. As part of a limited-edition bundle, music lovers can also order the CD and an autographed collector's edition drumhead. Priced at $100.00, this exclusive package includes the tribute album and a one-of-a-kind, autographed 15-inch drum head featuring Artimus Pyle's logo. Limited in availability, this special offer guarantees fans a unique and collectible addition to their music memorabilia, making it a must-have while supplies last.

Long considered the "wild man" of LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Artimus Pyle's powerful and distinctive double bass drumming helped define the legendary SKYNYRD sound. Artimus got his first real break at the Charlie Daniels Volunteer Jam. His first recording lists — Artimus Pyle, percussion. Then with other work for the MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, Artimus became known as a powerful session drummer.

Using his connections with Charlie Daniels and Marshall Tucker, both acts that often toured with SKYNYRD, Artimus met with Ronnie Van Zant and Ed King at Studio One in Doraville, Georgia. The results of that meeting — "Saturday Night Special" — greatly impressed Ronnie. Artimus's live debut with the band took place in Jacksonville's Sgt Pepper's Club in October 1974. He would replace their original drummer (Bob Burns) following the release of the group's second album, "Second Helping", and performed with the band and on SKYNYRD's following four albums, "Nuthin' Fancy", "Gimme Back My Bullets", "Street Survivors" and their live album, "One More For The Road". Pyle was injured but survived the band's 1977 horrific plane crash that abruptly ended the lives of six people, including band members Steve and Cassie Gaines, and most notably, frontman and musical visionary Ronnie Van Zant.

"This project has been a year in the making, but when the fans hear it they will understand why it took so long," says Len Snow, Get Joe Records president. "Artimus is legendary within the Southern Rock space. The music that LYNYRD SKYNYRD made will always live as a part of rock history. This album honors that music and gives Artimus a way to honor his former bandmates."

"Anthems - Honoring The Music Of Lynyrd Skynyrd" track listing:

01. I Know A Little - Micheal Ray

02. Sweet Home Alabama - Ronnie Dunn

03. Simple Man - Sammy Hagar

04. Needle And The Spoon - Lindsey Ell

05. The Ballad Of Curtis Loew - Chris Janson

06. Workin' For MCA - Lee Brice

07. That Smell - Jerrod Niemann

08. Gimme Three Steps - Marty Raybon

09. Call Me The Breeze - Billy Ray Cyrus

10. Saturday Night Special - Warren Haynes

11. The Hunt - Artimus Pyle Band

12. What's Your Name - LOCASH

13. Freebird - Dolly Parton

In 1979, LYNYRD SKYNYRD began to reunite, first for the fifth annual Charlie Daniels Volunteer Jam, and eventually, as the ROSSINGTON COLLINS BAND (which included all the remaining band members and Pyle, plus Dale Krantz on lead vocals and Barry Lee Harwood on guitar). However, shortly after that, Pyle was in a car accident that broke his leg in 21 places and shattered his hopes of remaining with the group. Pyle spent the next three years healing, both physically and emotionally, before returning to the States and establishing the ARTIMUS PYLE BAND (A.P.B.) to honor the music and legacy of Ronnie Van Zant.

In 1987, Pyle rejoined his former bandmates to tour and eventually record as LYNYRD SKYNYRD 1991, but the experience left him flat. While he deeply loved them, he no longer felt the magic he once did with Van Zant at the helm, nor was he interested in returning to the party lifestyle for which the band was known and stepped away from the group permanently, only to return in 2006 during LYNYRD SKYNYRD's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (where he played alongside Bob Burns).

Now in his 70s, Pyle still continues to honor Van Zant's musical legacy, recording and touring with the ARTIMUS PYLE BAND, now comprised of Pyle (drums),Scott Raines (guitar/vocals),Jerry Lyda (guitar) Brad Durden (keyboards/vocals) and Dave Fowler (bass).

Photo courtesy of Jeremy Westby / 2911 Media