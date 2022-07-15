Former MANOWAR Guitarist KARL LOGAN Sentenced To Five And A Half Years In Prison For Downloading Child Porn

According to The Charlotte Observer, former MANOWAR guitarist Karl Logan has been to five and a half years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Judge Max Cogburn Jr. handed down the sentenced to the 57-year-old musician on Monday, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office told The Charlotte Observer on Friday.

Logan will remain free until the federal Bureau of Prisons assigns him a lockup, and Cogburn allowed him to self-report to prison, the court spokeswoman said.

Logan was arrested in August 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina and charged with six counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor. He was jailed after pleading guilty to two child-pornography counts.

Logan's alleged offenses took place between June 18, 2018 and August 2, 2018.

The arrest warrants said Karl was in possession of several videos which depicted girls between the ages of four and 12 years old engaged in a variety of sexual acts with unidentified men. Each video is described in graphic detail, including one scene where a girl age 10-12 "chokes and becomes visibly upset."

The case was transferred to federal court, where a grand jury indicted Logan in 2019 on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography, according to court documents.

A few days after Karl's arrest was made public, MANOWAR issued a statement saying that he would no longer perform with the group. He has since been replaced by E.V. Martel, who previously played in a MANOWAR tribute band.

Karl joined MANOWAR in 1994 as the replacement for David Shankle.

Prior to hooking up with MANOWAR, Logan played several bands in northeastern Pennsylvania, including ARC ANGEL and FALLEN ANGEL.

MANOWAR recently launched the "Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour '22/'23". The trek celebrates the band's over-four-decades-long career with focus on four signature MANOWAR albums and their anniversaries: 40th anniversary of "Battle Hymns", 35th anniversary of "Fighting The World", 30th anniversary of "The Triumph Of Steel", 20th anniversary of "Warriors Of The World".