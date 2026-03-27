Former MANOWAR Guitarist ROSS 'THE BOSS' FRIEDMAN Dies At 72

Ross "The Boss" Friedman, a founding member of both MANOWAR and THE DICTATORS, whose influence in heavy metal and punk is noticeable to this day, has died at the age of 72. His passing comes a little over a month after it was announced that he had been diagnosed with ALS, also known as known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

The news of Friedman's passing was shared via a statement on the social media of the Metal Hall Of Fame.

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of legendary guitarist, our dear friend, and Metal Hall Of Fame inductee Ross 'The Boss' Friedman," the statement read.

"Ross was a pioneering force in both punk and heavy metal, best known as a founding member of THE DICTATORS and MANOWAR.

"Ross will always be the Metal Hall Of Fame's 'Global Metal Ambassador' to the world. His powerful playing, unmistakable tone, and uncompromising spirit helped shape generations of musicians and fans around the world.

"Earlier this year, Ross publicly shared his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS),facing it with the same courage and honesty that defined his life and career.

"Ross's impact on music is immeasurable. From the raw energy of early punk to the epic scale of heavy metal, his work left a lasting mark on the genre and on everyone who experienced it. Beyond his achievements on stage and in the studio, Ross was deeply respected by his peers and beloved by fans across continents. His legacy will live on through his music, his influence, and the countless lives he touched.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, bandmates, and fans worldwide during this difficult time.

"Further details will be shared as they become available."

A separate statement on Ross's Facebook page reads as follows: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of the Bronx's own Ross 'The Boss' Friedman who died last night after battling ALS.

"A legendary guitarist and beloved father, his music and spirit impacted fans around the world as much as you impacted him.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support you all have shown throughout his career and especially these last few months.

"His music meant everything to him & his guitar was his life's breath. This insidious disease took that away from him. His legacy with THE DICTATORS, MANOWAR, ROSS THE BOSS and other collabs will live on forever in our hearts and ears."

When Ross's diagnosis was first announced in early February, his publicist said in a statement: "Ross 'The Boss' Friedman, founding member of punk rock legends THE DICTATORS and heavy metal stalwarts MANOWAR, has been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS),commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The diagnosis followed several months of seemingly unrelated symptoms that included weakness in his hands and legs. A series of very minor strokes was initially thought to have been the cause, but changes in diet, exercise and added physical therapy did nothing to slow the progression or increase his strength."

At the time, Friedman added in his own statement: "It's difficult to know what lies ahead, and it crushes me not to be able to play guitar, but the outpouring of love has been so, so strong. I'm absolutely blown away by the love and support from family, friends and fans. I love you all."

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive, fatal neurodegenerative disease that destroys motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, causing muscle weakness, paralysis, and loss of voluntary muscle control.

Ross recorded six albums with MANOWAR before leaving after 1988's "Kings Of Metal". His work with MANOWAR included such classic LPs as 1982's "Battle Hymns", 1983's "Into Glory Ride" and 1984's "Hail To England".

Ross was one of the pioneers of both punk rock and heavy metal. First crashing on the scene with THE DICTATORS and with such classic albums as 1975's "Go Girl Crazy!", 1977's "Manifest Destiny" and 1978's "Bloodbrothers", Ross helped trailblaze punk rock (just to put it all in perspective, "Go Girl Crazy!" arrived a full year before the RAMONES' debut, and two years before THE CLASH's and SEX PISTOLS' debuts). By the end of the '80s, Ross had reconnected with his DICTATORS bandmates in MANITOBA'S WILD KINGDOM, which served as a bridge between his love of punk and metal, as heard on the group's popular 1990 debut, "…And You?" Throughout the remainder of the decade, Ross also played with such groups as THE HELLACOPTERS and THE SPINATRAS, before THE DICTATORS reunited, which resulted in several new releases starting from the late '90s all the way through the early 21st century. Also around this time, Ross joined forces with former of BLUE ÖYSTER CULT drummer Albert Bouchard in the band BRAIN SURGEONS. With Ross's main focus turning to metal music at this time, two additional projects were launched — DEATH DEALER and his solo outfit, ROSS THE BOSS.