Former MASTODON Guitarist BRENT HINDS Killed In Motorcycle Crash

According to Atlanta News First, former MASTODON guitarist Brent Hinds was killed in a car crash in southeast Atlanta, Georgia Wednesday night (August 20). He was 51 years old. The Fulton County medical examiner's office reportedly confirmed his death.

MASTODON has since issued the following statement: "We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we've shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent's family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone's privacy during this difficult time. RIP Brent."

An incident report from the Atlanta Police Department states that officers responded to an accident at the intersection of Memorial Dr. SE and Boulevard SE at approximately 11:35 p.m. "Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male who was involved in the collision," the police said. "The male appeared to be operating a Harley Davidson during the time of collision. Medical personnel pronounced the male deceased. The other driver involved, a female who occupied a BMW SUV remained on scene. The APD Accident Investigations Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances. Preliminary investigation indicates the male was traveling West on Boulevard. The female operating the BMW SUV failed to yield while turning left and collided into the male victim who was operating the Harley Davidson. The investigation remains active at this time."

Rumors of Hinds's death first began circulating on Reddit after TOOL guitarist Adam Jones posted an image of Brent early Thursday (August 21) as an Instagram Story.

In March, MASTODON revealed that the band and Hinds had "mutually decided to part ways" after "25 monumental years together."

Since 2000, Hinds had served as lead guitarist and vocalist for MASTODON, alongside bassist/singer Troy Sanders, drummer Brann Dailor, and guitarist Bill Kelliher.

MASTODON's lineup had remained the same for 25 years, recording eight studio albums, beginning with 2002's "Remission" until the band's latest LP, 2021's "Hushed And Grim".

When MASTODON announced Brent's departure from the band on March 7, they wrote in a statement: "Friends and Fans, After 25 monumental years together, MASTODON and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways.

"We're deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we've shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.

"We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of MASTODON. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road."

MASTODON has had nine Billboard 200-charting albums and has been nominated for a Grammy Award six times. The band won a "Best Metal Performance" Grammy for "Sultan's Curse" in 2018.

MASTODON's latest album, "Hushed And Grim", was a double LP recorded at the band's Atlanta studio, West End Sound.

Brent played his first show since exiting MASTODON on March 21 with his band FIEND WITHOUT A FACE at 529 in Atlanta, Georgia.

MASTODON recruited Ben Eller, a guitarist known for his popular YouTube channel, to step in for Hinds when the band played at TOOL's "Tool In The Sand" festival in the Dominican Republic in March. For MASTODON's spring 2025 tour, the band enlisted Canadian musician Nick Johnston. Johnston has six solo records under his belt, and has also worked with POLYPHIA, Guthrie Govan, PERIPHERY and many others.

