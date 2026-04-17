Former MEGADETH, GUNS N' ROSES SKID ROW, DEEP PURPLE Members Guest On 'Ride The Rainbow - The Ultimate Tribute To Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow'

Cleopatra Records has set a June 19 release date for "Ride The Rainbow - The Ultimate Tribute To Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow".

The mighty RAINBOW, Ritchie Blackmore's post-DEEP PURPLE juggernaut, receives its full flowers on this star-studded tribute album. It features appearances by no fewer than six RAINBOW alumni — Bob Daisley, Graham Bonnet, Don Airey, Joe Lynn Turner, Doogie White and Ronnie Romero. There are also epic contributions from rock/metal luminaries Sebastian Bach (formerly of SKID ROW),Steve Morse (formerly of DEEP PURPLE),glam heroes ANGEL, WHITE LION's Mike Tramp, Rick Wakeman (formerly of YES) and more, plus a very special appearance from Ritchie's wife and BLACKMORE'S NIGHT vocalist Candice Night.

The full liner notes for "Ride The Rainbow - The Ultimate Tribute To Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow" were written by Jason Myers of classic metal revivalists ICARUS WITCH.

Track listing:

01. Long Live Rock 'N' Roll - Bob Daisley, Graham Bonnet, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Carmine Appice, Don Airey

02. Man On The Silver Mountain - Sebastian Bach, Doug Aldrich, Bob Daisley, Carmine Appice, Mick Box, Jonathan Cain

03. Stargazer - Derek Sherinian, Marty Friedman, Vinny Appice, Jürgen Engler, Joe Bouchard, Ronnie Romero

04. Lady Of The Lake - ANGEL

05. Rainbow Eyes - Mike Tramp

06. Since You Been Gone - Marty Friedman, Vinny Appice, Graham Bonnet, Jürgen Engler

07. Kill The King - Rick Wakeman, Bob Daisley, Vinnie Moore, Marc Lopes, Chris Adler

08. The Temple Of The King - Steve Morse, Phil Soussan, Ronnie Romero, Simon Wright, Jonathan Cain, Kevin James Morse

09. Jealous Lover - George Lynch, Vinny Appice, Andrew Freeman, David Ellefson, Jonathan Cain

10. I Surrender - Eric Gales, Tim "Ripper" Owens, Phil Soussan, Don Airey, Chris Adler

11. Catch The Rainbow - Doogie White, Derek Sherinian, Chris Poland, Vinny Appice, Bob Daisley

12. Street Of Dreams - Paul Shortino, Joel Hoekstra, Joe Bouchard, Fred Aching, Jonathan Cain

13. Stone Cold - Vivian Campbell, Joe Lynn Turner

14. I Surrender - Marcus Nand, Candice Night

RAINBOW, led by Ritchie Blackmore, became synonymous with some of the most well regarded and popular charting rock songs of the 1970s and 1980s. From "Stargazer" and "Man On A Silver Mountain" to "All Night Long", "Long Live Rock 'N' Roll" and "Since You Been Gone", each year in the decade of RAINBOW was marked by some of the best songs and performances captured both on record and in concert.

Passing through the band were some of the best the genre had to offer. Vocalists Ronnie James Dio and Graham Bonnet, bass player and producer Roger Glover and drummer Cozy Powell, each brought their individual talent to the table to record some of rock's best-loved hard rock on those albums and singles.

Romero, who is originally from Chile but is now settled in Romania after living in Madrid, Spain for a number of years, made his live debut with RAINBOW in June 2016 after he was selected to front the latest version of the band Ritchie Blackmore had formed after quitting DEEP PURPLE.

In addition to Romero and Blackmore, the most recent incarnation of RAINBOW included STRATOVARIUS keyboardist Jens Johansson, BLACKMORE'S NIGHT drummer David Keith, bassist Bob Nouveau (a.k.a. Robert "Bob" Curiano, ex-BLACKMORE'S NIGHT),and backing singers Candice Night and Lady Lynn.

The two shows RAINBOW played in Germany in June 2016 were caught on camera to produce "Memories In Rock - Live In Germany", which was released in November 2016 via Eagle Rock Entertainment on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, and digital formats.