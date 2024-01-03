Former MR. BUNGLE Member Arrested In Killing Of Girlfriend

The Capitola Police Department, in collaboration with the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office, El Cerrito Police Department, and the Department Of Justice, has successfully apprehended former MR. BUNGLE member Theobald "Theo" Brooks Lengyel in connection with the homicide of his girlfriend, Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani, a 61-year-old Capitola, California resident.

The arrest of the 54-year-old Lengyel was executed on Tuesday (January 2) with the help of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Cruz County, following an intensive and collaborative investigation by the Capitola Police Department, which took over as the lead agency in the case.

The joint efforts with the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office and the El Cerrito Police Department have been instrumental in bringing this case to a resolution.

Kamakaokalani was last seen on December 3, 2023, prompting a missing person investigation from law enforcement agencies.

The Capitola Police Department, in conjunction with the El Cerrito Police Department, initiated an investigation into her disappearance on Dec. 12, 2023.

Detectives from the Capitola Police Department gathered evidence, conducted interviews, and collaborated with partner agencies to piece together the circumstances surrounding Kamakaokalani's disappearance.

As the investigation progressed, it became clear that foul play was involved, leading to the identification of Lengyel as a suspect.

The investigation led investigators to recover human remains in a wooded area within Tilden Regional Park in Berkley.

The identification of the human remains is pending DNA confirmation from the Contra County Coroner’s Office.

"The diligent work of our investigators, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, has led to the apprehension of Theobald Lengyel in connection with the tragic homicide of Alice Kamakaokalanil," a Capitola police statement read. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.

Lengyel is currently in custody, and the Capitola Police Department will work closely with the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office to ensure a thorough prosecution of the case.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

According to SFGate, Lengyel was a founding member of MR. BUNGLE and spent nearly 10 years with the band, playing saxophone, clarinet and keyboards. He appeared on the MR. BUNGLE demo "The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny", as well as the band's first two major label albums, "Mr. Bungle" (1991) and "Disco Volante" (1995),

In a 2005 question-and-answer session, MR. BUNGLE bassist Trevor Dunn said Lengyel exited the group on bad terms.

"We unanimously decided to go on without him because he wasn't growing with the rest of the band and we were running out of things for him to do," Trevor said. "He got pissed off and I haven't heard from him since."

Photo courtesy of El Cerrito Police Department