  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Former MR. BUNGLE Member Arrested In Killing Of Girlfriend

January 3, 2024

The Capitola Police Department, in collaboration with the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office, El Cerrito Police Department, and the Department Of Justice, has successfully apprehended former MR. BUNGLE member Theobald "Theo" Brooks Lengyel in connection with the homicide of his girlfriend, Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani, a 61-year-old Capitola, California resident.

The arrest of the 54-year-old Lengyel was executed on Tuesday (January 2) with the help of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Cruz County, following an intensive and collaborative investigation by the Capitola Police Department, which took over as the lead agency in the case.

The joint efforts with the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office and the El Cerrito Police Department have been instrumental in bringing this case to a resolution.

Kamakaokalani was last seen on December 3, 2023, prompting a missing person investigation from law enforcement agencies.

The Capitola Police Department, in conjunction with the El Cerrito Police Department, initiated an investigation into her disappearance on Dec. 12, 2023.

Detectives from the Capitola Police Department gathered evidence, conducted interviews, and collaborated with partner agencies to piece together the circumstances surrounding Kamakaokalani's disappearance.

As the investigation progressed, it became clear that foul play was involved, leading to the identification of Lengyel as a suspect.

The investigation led investigators to recover human remains in a wooded area within Tilden Regional Park in Berkley.

The identification of the human remains is pending DNA confirmation from the Contra County Coroner’s Office.

"The diligent work of our investigators, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, has led to the apprehension of Theobald Lengyel in connection with the tragic homicide of Alice Kamakaokalanil," a Capitola police statement read. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.

Lengyel is currently in custody, and the Capitola Police Department will work closely with the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office to ensure a thorough prosecution of the case.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

According to SFGate, Lengyel was a founding member of MR. BUNGLE and spent nearly 10 years with the band, playing saxophone, clarinet and keyboards. He appeared on the MR. BUNGLE demo "The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny", as well as the band's first two major label albums, "Mr. Bungle" (1991) and "Disco Volante" (1995),

In a 2005 question-and-answer session, MR. BUNGLE bassist Trevor Dunn said Lengyel exited the group on bad terms.

"We unanimously decided to go on without him because he wasn't growing with the rest of the band and we were running out of things for him to do," Trevor said. "He got pissed off and I haven't heard from him since."

Photo courtesy of El Cerrito Police Department

Media Release - Homicide Arrest

Theobald "Theo" Lengyel was arrested this morning in connection with the homicide of...

Posted by Capitola Police Department on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Find more on Mr. bungle
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).