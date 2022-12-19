Former NEWSTED Members Launch New Band UNDERLORD

Former NEWSTED members Jessie Farnsworth (guitar, vocals) and Jesus Mendez Jr. (drums) have launched a new band called UNDERLORD.

UNDERLORD's debut EP, "Groundbreaker", features six tracks and was mixed and mastered by Anthony Focx (AEROSMITH, "Guitar Hero - Metallica", NEWSTED),whom Farnsworth and Mendez previously worked with on the NEWSTED "Metal" EP.

"Groundbreaker", which features artwork by Mark DeVito (METALLICA, MOTÖRHEAD, NEWSTED) is available on all major digital outlets. Physical CD copies are available via the UNDERWORLD Bandcamp page.

A video for first single "In My Blood" was released on December 9 and can be seen below.

UNDERLORD's lineup is rounded out by bassist Kevin Michael Thomason.

Jessie and Jesus recorded and toured with ex-METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted in the band NEWSTED from 2012 to 2014, appearing on both the aforementioned "Metal" EP and the "Heavy Metal Music" full-length album, which came out in 2013.

Visit UnderlordMetal.com for more info.

Six years ago, Jason explained his decision to shelf NEWSTED, telling Billboard: "I was trying to take on too much stuff at once. You can only do so much and make it work right. I won't call it over 'cause I did write a whole 'nother record, but it just hasn't been put together. It hasn't been recorded all the way. It's not ready for the people. That's something that's just on the backburner right now."

In addition to Newsted, Farnsworth and Mendez, NEWSTED's lineup included Mike Mushok (STAIND) on guitar.

Jason in February 2014 canceled an appearance at Australia's Soundwave festival with NEWSTED, citing "private and personal circumstances." The cancelation followed more than a year of intense touring and promotional activity surrounding the release of the "Metal" EP and the "Heavy Metal Music" album, both of which were positively received by the critics and fans alike.

Jason left METALLICA back in 2001 but was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, along with guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett, and the man who replaced him, bassist Robert Trujillo, in 2009.