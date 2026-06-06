Former OZZY OSBOURNE Guitarist JOE HOLMES Releases New, Self-Titled Solo Album Featuring ROBERT TRUJILLO And MIKE BORDIN

Former OZZY OSBOURNE and DAVID LEE ROTH guitarist Joe Holmes has just released a new, self-titled solo album. The record once again features a recording lineup that is similar to the one that tracked the debut album from Joe's FARMIKOS project, with Holmes on guitar, Robert Locke on vocals, and Holmes's former OZZY OSBOURNE bandmates, bassist Robert Trujillo (now in METALLICA) and drummer Mike Bordin (also of FAITH NO MORE) on drums. Also contributing melodies and lyrics to the song was Brent Hoffort.

Both of Holmes's solo records were co-produced with Rich Mouser, and were recorded and engineered by Mouser at the Mouse House in Altadena, California.

Holmes, who took private guitar lessons from Randy Rhoads at Randy's mother's music school, Musonia School Of Music, in North Hollywood during Joe's youth, told Guitar World magazine: "Every situation prepared me for the next. From Randy to Dave to Ozzy.

He added: "All my collective experience has contributed to this album. From my sound, style and songwriting to the creative partnerships and touring experience, it all had an impact."

About his new solo LP, Holmes told Guitar World: "I've got Robert Trujillo, Mike Bordin and Robbie, with all songs written by Brent and me. Another significant thing about this record is the relationship I've built with my friend Rich Mouser, who co-produced and engineered my records. Sadly, after we completed the album, Rich's studio burned down in the Altadena fires in 2025. He's in the process of rebuilding."

Asked if he had any regrets about how things ended with Ozzy, Joe said: "Of course — I would have loved to have spent more time with him. He was such an influential person in my life and in my career. I thought about him a lot as I was writing and working on my new album, and I dedicated it to Ozzy's memory. I would have loved the opportunity to talk with him before he passed."

"Joe Holmes" track listing:

01. Speak Into The Sea

02. Cross Eyed Stare

03. The Deadfall

04. OCIN

05. Away

06. Lay You Low

07. The Crush Of Light

08. Wake Into The Inside

FARMIKOS's self-titled debut album was released in 2015 to critical acclaim. The disc contained ten original songs written by Holmes and Locke, with writing contributions on eight songs by Hoffort. Some of "Farmikos" featured Brooks Wackerman (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, ex-BAD RELIGION) on drums.

FARMIKOS was Holmes's first venture under his own flag since first attaining local notoriety with TERRIFF, an L.A. band he formed after taking guitar lessons as a teenager from none other than original Ozzy axeman Randy Rhoads. Holmes eventually went on to replace ALS-stricken Jason Becker on the 1991 David Lee Roth "A Lil' Ain't Enough" world tour.

In 1995, Holmes was brought to the attention of Ozzy Osbourne who was looking for a new guitarist to take over Zakk Wylde's spot for the "Ozzmosis" album touring cycle. Holmes would go on to co-write three songs, "Facing Hell", "Junkie" and "That I Never Had", which appeared on Ozzy's 2001 album, "Down To Earth".

Holmes began collaborating and creating material with Hoffort and then joined forces with vocalist and Arkansas native Locke in 2011 to put together ideas for what would become FARMIKOS.