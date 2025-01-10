Former ROCKSTAR SUPERNOVA Singer LUKAS ROSSI Releases 'DOA' Single

Former ROCKSTAR SUPERNOVA singer Lukas Rossi, now proud to call Tampa Bay home, has once again redefined creativity with the release of his latest single and music video, "DOA". A bold and emotionally charged project, the song features Lukas's wife, Ronni Rossi, showcasing the couple's shared artistry and undeniable chemistry.

Known for his hands-on approach, Lukas has crafted every element of "DOA" himself. From writing, recording, and performing the music, to directing, shooting, producing, and editing the video, Lukas brings unparalleled passion and precision to his work. Complementing his creative genius, Ronni Rossi lends her own unique vocal magic to the track, making "DOA" a true collaborative masterpiece.

The music video for "DOA" delivers a cinematic and abstract experience, blending Warhol-esque visuals with a pop-electronic edge. Praised for its originality, the video has been described as "one of the most creative and abstract submissions" by Tampa Bay Music News. Exploring themes of heartbreak, resilience, and reinvention, "DOA" comes to life through Lukas's powerful vocals, innovative visuals, and raw authenticity.

"DOA" will be available worldwide on streaming platforms starting Friday, January 17, 2025. Be among the first to experience the full impact of this powerful anthem wherever you stream your music.

Known globally as the winner of CBS's "Rock Star: Supernova", Rossi is a multi-platinum singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. Co-writer of THREE DAYS GRACE's "Neurotic", Lukas was handpicked by legends Tommy Lee (MÖTLEY CRÜE),Gilby Clarke (GUNS N' ROSES) and Jason Newsted (METALLICA) to front their supergroup, instantly captivating fans with his raw talent and dynamic performances.

Lukas continues to break boundaries with his innovative approach to music and visuals. Now based in Tampa Bay, he remains a dedicated indie artist, crafting every aspect of his work with authenticity and creativity.

With over two decades in the music industry, Lukas has cemented his status as a multi-platinum artist, songwriter, and producer. His journey from Toronto's local music scene to global acclaim is marked by relentless creativity, critical praise, and a devoted fanbase. His dynamic stage presence and genre-defying artistry continue to resonate worldwide.

Lukas's voice became iconic through his performance of the original Beyblade theme song "Let's Beyblade", earning him a unique following within the worlds of Comic-Con and anime. Lukas creates something for every listener with a catalog of over 200 songs ranging from rock anthems to intimate acoustic pieces.

Rossi has worked alongside some of the industry's most influential names, including members of EVANESCENCE, PAPA ROACH, DISTURBED, P.O.D., TRAIN, GUNS N' ROSES, MÖTLEY CRÜE, METALLICA and QUEENSRŸCHE. Producers such as Andy Johns, Howard Benson, Ross Hogarth and Bob Rock have also contributed to his projects, cementing his reputation as a versatile and innovative artist.