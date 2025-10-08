Former TIGERTAILZ Drummer ACE FINCHUM Dead At 62

According to Metal Sludge, former TIGERTAILZ drummer Ace Finchum passed away over the weekend. He was 62 years old.

The news of Finchum's death was broken by Ace's former TIGERTAILZ bandmate Steevi Jaimz.

Jaimz took to his Facebook page to write: "I know many of you really cared for Ace, and I am sorry to be the bearer of tragic, heart-breaking news… But sadly. Ace passed away at the weekend. Thoughts and prayers to Danny, Rob, Donna and Scott."

Finchum, who had been living in the U.S. in recent years, was part of the classic TIGERTAILZ lineup, along with Jaimz (vocals),Pepsi Tate (bass) and Jay Pepper (guitar). Ace played drums on the first three TIGERTAILZ albums, "Young & Crazy" (1987),"Bezerk" (1990) and "Banzai!" (1991).

Tate succumbed to cancer back in September 2007.

TIGERTAILZ hails from Cardiff, Wales may have the distinction of being the only U.K. band to share in some of the success of hairspray heavies like MÖTLEY CRÜE, L.A GUNS, W.A.S.P. and POISON. They achieved it by being unique, by not following others and by doing it their way.

TIGERTAILZ got its start with its first release in 1987 titled "Young & Crazy" which eventually channeled into the band's highly successful sophomore effort "Bezerk". "Bezerk" saw the band releasing multiple singles and heading out to play major markets and festivals.

Image and video interview credit: Brendon Snyder

So sad.to.announce the passing of my former Marseille band mate Ace Finchum . Some of Aces recent posts had me worried I... Posted by Nigel Roberts on Wednesday, October 8, 2025

As if this week wasn't bad enough I just found out that Ace Finchum has died!! I worked with him in Angel Witch and... Posted by Richie Wicks Jones on Wednesday, October 8, 2025