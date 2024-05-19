Founding STAIND Drummer JON WYSOCKI Dead At 53

Founding STAIND drummer Jon Wysocki died on Saturday, May 18 at the age of 53. Prior to his passing, he had reportedly having issues with his liver that required him to be under the care of medical professionals.

Wysocki's death was confirmed by his bandmates in LYDIA'S CASTLE. They wrote in a social media post: "On 5/18/2024 at 8:02pm, Jon Wysocki passed away surrounded by family and friends that loved him dearly. An official statement will be developed shortly."

Jon's former bandmates in SOIL also issued a statement about his passing. They wrote: "Today we lost one of the greats. Jon Wysocki was not only a great friend, a great drummer, but a great human being. It was an honor to have him in SOIL for the time we did. We had so many laughs, so many good times. You will be missed dearly. Until we meet again dear friend…."

Wysocki, singer Aaron Lewis, guitarist Mike Mushok and bassist Johnny April formed STAIND in 1995. The drummer remained in the group until 2011 when he was fired during the making of STAIND's self-titled seventh studio album.

A few days later, Mushok later told Fuse TV about Wysocki's surprise departure: "Seventeen years being a band together, we went to make the record, and it was tough; things weren't really going the way we wanted [them] to. We tried to work through it, and I think it just got to the point where we realized that we weren't able to, and it was time to make a change."

In a 2007 interview with Modern Drummer, Wysocki spoke of his fondness for recording and performing, but admitted he was uncomfortable with some aspects of fame.

"Favorite part of touring? That's easy playing the live show," he said. "The worst part for me is when fans come up to me, sometimes I feel uncomfortable with their excitement at meeting me. People view you a certain way, but we're just like anybody else who happens to be in a position that people think is glamorous. I don't feel any different from anyone else, it's just that I make my living playing the drums. People say certain things and I freeze up, I don't know what to say back. If it's a compliment, I say thanks, but when it's that gawking, worshiping type of thing, it just makes me uncomfortable. But don't get me wrong I love and appreciate our fans."

Regarding how he first got into music, Jon said: "I kind of turned myself on to it. But I'd have to say my mom's side of the family probably had a big influence. I listened to a lot of early-'70s R&B and Top 40 music. And then I started getting into rock with THE BEATLES, KISS, LED ZEPPELIN… and then in the '80s I got into VAN HALEN, WHITESNAKE, and all the '80s stuff. But I also liked all those Shrapnel [Records] guys, because they always had some badass drummer like Deen Castronovo or someone like that."

As for the first drummers he took notice of, Jon said: "It was the late '70s, early '80s, so I'd have to say it was Alex Van Halen and John Bonham. I remember seeing Steve Smith when he was with JOURNEY. He was playing Top 40 JOURNEY songs, and then all of a sudden he does a drum solo and I'm going, 'Oh my god…' He was doing this ridiculous odd-time solo. And Tommy Aldridge is an awesome rock drummer — a lot of flash, but solid."

Photo credit: Cap2Red Studios (courtesy of Bradley Public Relations & Marketing)

