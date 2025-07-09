FOZZY Releases Music Video For Latest Single 'Fall In Line'

FOZZY, the band featuring wrestling superstar Chris Jericho and STUCK MOJO mastermind Rich "The Duke" Ward, has released the official Lawrence Hinson-directed music video for the group's latest single, "Fall In Line". The clip was filmed at HM Studios in Las Vegas, Nevada, based on a video concept by Hinson and Mark Willis.

"Fall In Line" was released in April via Madison Records. Fueled by razor-sharp guitars, thunderous drums, and Jericho's signature powerhouse vocals, the track is pure fire — a hard-hitting anthem that dares listeners to stand up, speak out, and never fall in line.

When "Fall In Line" was first made available three months ago, Jericho said in a statement: "'Fall In Line' is the most exciting and unique song FOZZY has recorded for so many reasons. It has the familiar FOZZY sound that's been our trademark for 25 years, yet sounds nothing like anything we've ever done. We feel its gonna be a massive addition to our catalog, and are stoked to unleash this tune to the world and play it live on our tour."

The 2025 leg of FOZZY's 25th-anniversary tour, dubbed "2025th Anniversary Tour", kicked off on April 17 in Springfield, Missouri and concluded on May 12 in Wyandotte, Michigan. The trek, featuring support from LILIAC and THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR, included stops in 20 of the nation's most epic venues, bringing the band's electrifying live performances for fans in every city.

In a recent interview with Springfield, Missouri's Q102.1 radio station, Jericho was asked if there are any plans for him and his bandmates to release a follow-up to their 2022 album "Boombox". He responded: "It's interesting. So our last record, 'Boombox', we wrote it and recorded it basically during the pandemic. And then it took a couple of years to finally release it, because you didn't wanna release it with no radio playing new stuff and you can't tour on it. And that record, we spent so much time with it, I realized, and the rest of the guys did as well, maybe making a [full-length] record isn't the way to do it anymore. 'Cause we had three radio singles with it, three other songs that we play live, and then the other six songs just kind of go to the elephant burial ground where you don't really hear them ever again. And in our opinion, as you should think this way, every one of those songs could have been a Top 10 hit, like 'Sane' was and like 'Nowhere To Run' was and 'I Still Burn' was. So we're just releasing one song at a time for right now, which I think in the modern world, might be the way to do it."

Jericho continued: "If you're kind of old school, like METALLICA or [IRON] MAIDEN or something, albums still seem to be the way to go, but I think for us rock radio bands, one song at a time, because every song will get a chance to live or die on the radio and every song will get a chance to live or die live. And I think that's what we're gonna be concentrating on. So we released 'Spotlight' [in October 2023] that way. Now 'Fall In Line' [has just come] out [in April]. We're already working on the next tune, so that when this one starts to… Radio takes about a good five or six months to go through the cycle, and when it starts going down, we'll release another one. So I think that's gonna be kind of our M.O. for the next little while."

Chris went on to say that he likes releasing one song at a time as opposed to making full-length albums.

"I wanna give every song a chance at this point in time, 'cause, like I said, on 'Boombox', there was far too many great songs that just didn't get their chance," he explained. "And I think that's a shame when you spend so much time. And you know, like, 'This song is great.' We had a song called 'Ugly On The Inside' on 'Boombox'. As soon as I heard it, I'm, like, 'That's gonna be a Number One song.' We didn't even release it as a single. We never even played it live, 'cause other songs come out and the other songs work better in certain situations. So I think from now on, it's just one at a time. So we are working on the next one right now. ['Fall In Line'] just came out. So give it a chance first. But maybe in six months or so we'll release another one."

The first U.S. leg of FOZZY's 25th-anniversary tour ran through October 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Support on the tour came from THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR and CLOZURE.

"Fall In Line" is the follow-up to FOZZY's previous standalone single, "Spotlight", which was released in October 2023 via Madison Records/The Orchard. The track was helmed by FOZZY's longtime producer Johnny Andrews (THREE DAYS GRACE, ALL THAT REMAINS, HALESTORM) and sonically refined by mixer Jacob Hanson (VOLBEAT, AMARANTHE, ARCH ENEMY).

"Boombox" came out in May 2022 and featured "I Still Burn", which has more than three million views on YouTube. It also included the Top 10 singles "Nowhere To Run" and "Sane".

In the spring of 2023, FOZZY spent time on the road with UGLY KID JOE as part of the latter band's first tour of the United States in 27 years.

In January 2022, FOZZY parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Fontsere and replaced him with Grant Brooks (THROUGH FIRE).

Fontsere was a founding member of FOZZY, having formed the group in 1999 with Jericho and Ward.

When FOZZY announced Fontsere's departure, the band said that he was "stepping down to focus on his family and other projects."

FOZZY is Jericho, Ward, Brooks, Billy Grey (guitar) and P.J. Farley (bass).