FRANCIS ROSSI: 'Songbook: Quo - Past, Present, Future' Tour Extended Into 2027

Francis Rossi's "Songbook: Quo - Past, Present, Future" tour has been extended into 2027, with a further 31 shows from one of Britain's most loved and influential musicians running March to May, in addition to the 30 already announced for winter 2026. These additional shows will go on sale on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 10 a.m. from www.aegpresents.co.uk. Fans can also register to gain access to the Francis Rossi AEG Presents presale on Thursday, June 18 at this location.

The Francis Rossi "Songbook: Quo - Past, Present, Future" shows will include, of course, a hand-picked host of Francis's many evergreen STATUS QUO classics, some deep cuts; and he is also working up a new medley. This tour is the only place to hear Francis's own selections and interpretations from his incredible catalogue, plus the added bonus of some commentary and insight from the man himself.

Available for the first time on this tour, the strictly limited VIP Soundcheck Experience ticket will include: Access to soundcheck and an exclusive performance of two songs not featured in the main show; a stage / tech rundown with Francis's sound engineer; and one of the best seats in the house for the main show. Additionally, VIP ticket holders will receive a limited-edition signed 7" single [available only with VIP access], and an exclusive tour lanyard.

Francis Rossi said: "I am delighted to extend this run on from the thirty dates already announced for later this year. The pressure is on once more, as I have put together a really packed new show. I have really enjoyed taking the current show into Europe but can't wait to get back out on the road in the U.K. again with this one. I'll be keeping a whole lot of the hits in the set, of course, but also mixing it up with a couple of curveballs. These theatre shows are a great way to really connect with the audience, and try something a little bit different."

Francis Rossi will once again be joined on this whole tour by guitarist Andy Brook, who co-produced the critically acclaimed 2026 album "The Accidental" with Francis, and appeared on the sold-out 2025 "Songbook" tour.

The Francis Rossi "Songbook: Quo - Past, Present, Future" tour 2026-2027 is a great opportunity for fans to hear many all-time favorites from one of rock's greatest songwriters, as well as some unexpected gems, it's a journey through the incredible career of a true one-off artist.

Francis Rossi "Songbook: Quo - Past, Present, Future" 2026 tour dates:

Sep. 22 - Wimborne Tivoli

Sep. 24 - Croydon Ashcroft Theatre

Sep. 25 - Salisbury City Hall

Sep. 27 - Chester Storyhouse

Sep. 28 - Fareham Fareham Live

Sep. 30 - Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Oct. 1 - Basingstoke The Anvil

Oct. 3 - Watford Colosseum

Oct. 4 - Harrogate Royal Hall

Oct. 6 - Whitley Bay Playhouse

Oct. 8 - Hull City Hall

Oct. 9 - Stoke Regent Theatre

Oct. 11 - Woking New Victoria

Oct. 12 - Stockport Plaza

Oct. 14 - Leicester De Montfort Hall

Oct. 15 - Scarborough Spa Grand Hall

Oct. 17 - Skegness Embassy Theatre

Oct. 18 - Southend Palace Theatre

Oct. 24 - Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Oct. 25 - Milton Keynes Theatre

Oct. 27 - Buxton Opera House

Oct. 29 - Aberdeen Music Hall

Oct. 31 - Inverness Eden Court

Nov. 1 - Edinburgh Queen's Hall

Nov. 3 - Perth Concert Hall

Nov. 4 - Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

Nov. 6 - Llandudno Venue Cymru

Nov. 7 - Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Nov. 9 - Torquay Princess Theatre

Nov. 10 - Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Newly added 2027 dates:

March 17 - Wimborne Tivoli

March 18 - Bridport Electric Palace

March 20 - Bath Forum

March 21 - Truro Hall For Cornwall

March 23 - Newbury Corn Exchange

March 24 - Chelmsford Chelmsford Theatre

March 26 - York Barbican

March 27 - Blackburn King George's Hall

March 29 - Aylesbury Waterside

March 30 - Guildford G-Live

April 1 - Cardiff New Theatre

April 2 - Newtown The Hafren

April 4 - Derby Vaillant Live

April 5 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

April 13 - Brighton Theatre Royal

April 14 - Richmond Richmond Theatre

April 16 - Weymouth Pavillion

April 17 - Tunbridge Wells Assembly Theatre

April 19 - Bury St Edmunds Apex

April 20 - Swansea Grand Theatre

April 22 - Bristol Beacon

April 23 - Cheltenham Town Hall

April 25 - Dartford Orchard Theatre

April 27 - Crewe Lyceum

April 29 - Birmingham Town Hall

April 30 - Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

May 2 - Blackpool Grand Theatre

May 3 - Leeds Grand Theatre

May 5 - Northampton Derngate Concert Hall

May 6 - Bridlington Spa

May 8 - Lowestoft Marina Theatre