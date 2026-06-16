FRANCIS ROSSI: 'Songbook: Quo - Past, Present, Future' Tour Extended Into 2027

FRANCIS ROSSI: 'Songbook: Quo - Past, Present, Future' Tour Extended Into 2027June 16, 2026
Francis Rossi's "Songbook: Quo - Past, Present, Future" tour has been extended into 2027, with a further 31 shows from one of Britain's most loved and influential musicians running March to May, in addition to the 30 already announced for winter 2026. These additional shows will go on sale on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 10 a.m. from www.aegpresents.co.uk. Fans can also register to gain access to the Francis Rossi AEG Presents presale on Thursday, June 18 at this location.
The Francis Rossi "Songbook: Quo - Past, Present, Future" shows will include, of course, a hand-picked host of Francis's many evergreen STATUS QUO classics, some deep cuts; and he is also working up a new medley. This tour is the only place to hear Francis's own selections and interpretations from his incredible catalogue, plus the added bonus of some commentary and insight from the man himself.
Available for the first time on this tour, the strictly limited VIP Soundcheck Experience ticket will include: Access to soundcheck and an exclusive performance of two songs not featured in the main show; a stage / tech rundown with Francis's sound engineer; and one of the best seats in the house for the main show. Additionally, VIP ticket holders will receive a limited-edition signed 7" single [available only with VIP access], and an exclusive tour lanyard.
Francis Rossi said: "I am delighted to extend this run on from the thirty dates already announced for later this year. The pressure is on once more, as I have put together a really packed new show. I have really enjoyed taking the current show into Europe but can't wait to get back out on the road in the U.K. again with this one. I'll be keeping a whole lot of the hits in the set, of course, but also mixing it up with a couple of curveballs. These theatre shows are a great way to really connect with the audience, and try something a little bit different."
Francis Rossi will once again be joined on this whole tour by guitarist Andy Brook, who co-produced the critically acclaimed 2026 album "The Accidental" with Francis, and appeared on the sold-out 2025 "Songbook" tour.
The Francis Rossi "Songbook: Quo - Past, Present, Future" tour 2026-2027 is a great opportunity for fans to hear many all-time favorites from one of rock's greatest songwriters, as well as some unexpected gems, it's a journey through the incredible career of a true one-off artist.
Francis Rossi "Songbook: Quo - Past, Present, Future" 2026 tour dates:
Sep. 22 - Wimborne Tivoli
Sep. 24 - Croydon Ashcroft Theatre
Sep. 25 - Salisbury City Hall
Sep. 27 - Chester Storyhouse
Sep. 28 - Fareham Fareham Live
Sep. 30 - Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Oct. 1 - Basingstoke The Anvil
Oct. 3 - Watford Colosseum
Oct. 4 - Harrogate Royal Hall
Oct. 6 - Whitley Bay Playhouse
Oct. 8 - Hull City Hall
Oct. 9 - Stoke Regent Theatre
Oct. 11 - Woking New Victoria
Oct. 12 - Stockport Plaza
Oct. 14 - Leicester De Montfort Hall
Oct. 15 - Scarborough Spa Grand Hall
Oct. 17 - Skegness Embassy Theatre
Oct. 18 - Southend Palace Theatre
Oct. 24 - Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
Oct. 25 - Milton Keynes Theatre
Oct. 27 - Buxton Opera House
Oct. 29 - Aberdeen Music Hall
Oct. 31 - Inverness Eden Court
Nov. 1 - Edinburgh Queen's Hall
Nov. 3 - Perth Concert Hall
Nov. 4 - Glasgow Pavilion Theatre
Nov. 6 - Llandudno Venue Cymru
Nov. 7 - Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
Nov. 9 - Torquay Princess Theatre
Nov. 10 - Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
Newly added 2027 dates:
March 17 - Wimborne Tivoli
March 18 - Bridport Electric Palace
March 20 - Bath Forum
March 21 - Truro Hall For Cornwall
March 23 - Newbury Corn Exchange
March 24 - Chelmsford Chelmsford Theatre
March 26 - York Barbican
March 27 - Blackburn King George's Hall
March 29 - Aylesbury Waterside
March 30 - Guildford G-Live
April 1 - Cardiff New Theatre
April 2 - Newtown The Hafren
April 4 - Derby Vaillant Live
April 5 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
April 13 - Brighton Theatre Royal
April 14 - Richmond Richmond Theatre
April 16 - Weymouth Pavillion
April 17 - Tunbridge Wells Assembly Theatre
April 19 - Bury St Edmunds Apex
April 20 - Swansea Grand Theatre
April 22 - Bristol Beacon
April 23 - Cheltenham Town Hall
April 25 - Dartford Orchard Theatre
April 27 - Crewe Lyceum
April 29 - Birmingham Town Hall
April 30 - Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
May 2 - Blackpool Grand Theatre
May 3 - Leeds Grand Theatre
May 5 - Northampton Derngate Concert Hall
May 6 - Bridlington Spa
May 8 - Lowestoft Marina Theatre