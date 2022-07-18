FRANK BELLO On Next ANTHRAX Album: 'It's Gotta Be Right, So There's No Rush'

In a new interview with Radioactive MikeZ, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire", ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2016's "For All Kings" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There will be a new record. We're really psyched about it. We're writing it right now. It's heavy. That's all I can say. I'm very psyched."

When Radioactive MikeZ asked if fans will get the new ANTHRAX album in 2022, Bello said: "No. We have to tour a little bit this year. Look, when it's right, it'll be right. And people know us, man. We digest these songs. We're fans, so it's gotta come from that, it's gotta come from the fans' point of view. It's gotta be right — the right record — so there's no rush. We're itchy, believe me, but there's no rush. But we know it's gotta be right before we put it out."

This past May, ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian told Kyle Meredith that he and his bandmates are focusing on playing live for the next few months. "We didn't get to tour [for our actual 40th anniversary in 2021], so we're doing the 40th-anniversary tour in our 41st year," he laughed. "Obviously, we couldn't go out last year and do it when we wanted to, so we've got this summer run coming up with BLACK LABEL [SOCIETY] and HATEBREED. And we're calling that part of our 40th anniversary. We've got 40th-anniversary dates in Europe after that, in the fall. And who knows? I like to think this U.S. run with BLACK LABEL is gonna do pretty well, and maybe we get to do a second run of those dates at some point early next year. And then I'm sure next year at some point there should be a [new ANTHRAX] record, depending on when we get in the studio.

"So, yeah, it's all starting to ramp up again," he continued. "Fingers crossed it all doesn't get thrown in the garbage. But I'm being very optimistic that things are moving forward and everyone can go back to work — meaning we get to go play shows again. And I'm very excited about that."

In April, Scott confirmed to Metal Injection that ANTHRAX had a few songs already written for the upcoming LP. "All I can say is we will get in the studio when we're ready, which I hope is this year," he said. "I would love that. I think we're getting there. I think we have great songs. I think people will be very happy.

"Not to make a weird comparison, but it's our third record back together with [singer] Joey [Belladonna]. Actually, it's an odd comparison. I should just say it's our third album since our kind of our reboot in 2010 and our third album back in the day was 'Among The Living'. I'm not saying that this is [like that album], because it's not 'Among The Living II' in any sense, but I just think we have some great songs and there's like a fucking mountain of great riffs. I think people are going to be very happy."

Ian previously discussed ANTHRAX's upcoming LP during a July 2021 appearance on Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show. At the time, he said: "We've been at it for a little while now. We actually started writing in '19 — pre-COVID — and kind of stepped away from things when COVID happened. We were all separate and apart and we would kind of revisit some of the demos, but we weren't actively working on it.

"Yeah, it's the same as it's always been," he said. "I would have to think by the time we get to the other side of the writing process and we decide we're ready to go record it, I would have to assume it's certainly going to represent this time in our lives. And the world having gone through a pandemic, I would imagine certainly that's in some way, shape or form going to come out through this next record. I can't tell you how yet, but I would have to think it's going to."

As previously reported, ANTHRAX and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY will team up for a 24-date North American tour this summer. The five-week trek will kick off on Tuesday, July 26 at Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona and wrap on Sunday, August 28 at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Both bands will play headline sets. HATEBREED, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the "Perseverance" album, will be the special guest.

ANTHRAX celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2021 with a number of special activities and events. Formed by Ian and bassist Dan Lilker in Queens, New York on July 18, 1981, ANTHRAX was one of the first thrash metal bands to emerge from the East Coast and quickly became regarded as a leader in the genre alongside METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH.

Active over the past five decades, ANTHRAX has released 11 studio albums, been awarded multiple gold and platinum certifications, received six Grammy nominations, toured the world since 1984 playing thousands of shows, including headlining Madison Square Garden and playing Yankee Stadium with the "Big Four".

"For All Kings" was called by some critics ANTHRAX's strongest album to date. Its arrival followed a five-year period during which the group experienced a rebirth of sorts, beginning with ANTHRAX's inclusion on the "Big Four" tour, and continuing with the 2011 release of comeback LP "Worship Music".