FROM ASHES TO NEW Releases New Song 'Drag Me'

FROM ASHES TO NEW — Danny Case (vocals),Matt Brandyberry (vocals),Lance Dowdle (guitar),Maty Madiro (drums),Jimmy Bennett (guitar) — is wrapping up 2025 with the release of a visceral new song, "Drag Me", via Better Noise Music. Watch the visualizer for the track below.

"We wanted to create a song about feeling trapped in a war with yourself, when your inner demons pull harder than your better intentions can push," says Brandyberry. "Every good thought gets buried beneath the bad and you start to realize the real fight isn't against the world, it's against the reflection staring back at you. 'Drag Me' came from that place…the feeling of being pulled straight into hell by the parts of yourself you could never escape."

The sonically intense and lyrically harrowing "Drag Me" is the follow-up to "New Disease", which was released July 25 via Better Noise Music and marked FROM ASHES TO NEW's first new offering since "Live Before I'm Dead (Hours)", one of the six bonus tracks that appeared on the June 2024 release of the "Blackout (Deluxe)" album.

FROM ASHES TO NEW has already made its mark as a hugely successful band with a No. 1-charting album — 2023's "Blackout" (Better Noise Music) — which landed the No. 1 spot on several iTunes and Spotify Rock and Metal charts across the globe. Artistically, the Lancaster, Pennsylvania outfit has made impact with a distinctive amalgam of alt metal combined with songs that bracingly capture their generation's anxieties.

"Blackout" was an important statement for FROM ASHES TO NEW, acting as a prequel to the band's 2016 debut album "Day One". Garnering over 310 million lifetime global total streams including nearly 20 million video streams, the album mirrored the angst and unrest the world felt during the 2020 pandemic, at which time it was written, while delivering a fresh spin on their myriad influences that broke FROM ASHES TO NEW on to the scene. "Blackout" garnered various critical accolades, including Mxdwn which proclaimed that it's "melodic, emotive and undeniably powerful," while Knotfest raved: "There's an exciting immediacy to their sound that recalls the music renaissance of the late '90s and early 2000s… It's that sweet spot of mass appeal where there's a little something for everyone, be it FROM ASHES TO NEW's heavier metallic side, or their arena-sized choruses."

Photo credit: Alex Bemis