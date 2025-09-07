GARY HOLT Officiates SLAYER Bandmate TOM ARAYA's Vow Renewal In Texas

On Saturday, September 6, SLAYER frontman Tom Araya and his wife Sandra renewed their vows in a ceremony in their home state of Texas officiated by Tom's SLAYER bandmate Gary Holt.

Earlier today (Sunday, September 7),Holt shared a photo of jim wearing a black long-sleeve clergy shirt, and he included the following message: "So yesterday I had the great honor of having been asked to renew the vows for my dear friends Tom and Sandra Araya! ( yes I am ordained!) What a great day in the great state of Texas! @lisaholt777 and our BFF @jrohova and I made the trip for this most special of occasions! Much love to all!"

An officiant for a vow renewal is someone legally permitted to solemnize a marriage who performs a ceremony where a couple reaffirms their wedding vows to each other, often on an anniversary or after a life-changing event.

Unlike some states, Texas reportedly does not require wedding officiants to register with the government. This means that once you're ordained through a recognized organization, you're legally authorized to officiate weddings in Texas.

SLAYER played its second full show of 2025 and its second United Kingdom concert in six years on July 6 at the 45,000-capacity Finsbury Park in London. Support at the gig came from AMON AMARTH, ANTHRAX, MASTODON and HATEBREED.

The July 3 concert at the 35,000-capacity Blackweir Fields in Cardiff and Finsbury Park date marked the biggest shows SLAYER had ever played in the U.K. and the only headline shows they will play in Europe in 2025.

On July 5, SLAYER performed at Ozzy Osbourne's "Back To The Beginning" farewell concert in BLACK SABBATH's original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom. The nine-hour event, hosted by actor Jason Momoa at Villa Park, saw over a dozen bands play at least one BLACK SABBATH or Ozzy Osbourne cover as they paid homage to the SABBATH singer, who died a little over two weeks later.

SLAYER played two reunion shows last fall — on September 22, 2024 at the Riot Fest in Chicago, Illinois and on October 10, 2024 at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

SLAYER was also scheduled to play at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky on September 27, 2024, but that performance was canceled due to severe weather.

The lineup for SLAYER's comeback is the same as the one which last toured in 2019: Araya, Holt, guitarist Kerry King and drummer Paul Bostaph.

SLAYER's only U.S. East Coast performance in 2025 will take place on September 20, 2025 at Hershey, Pennsylvania's 30,000-seat Hersheypark Stadium.

Photo credit: Ryan Segedi