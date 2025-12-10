GARY MOORE's Son To Embark On His First Irish Tour, Honoring His Late Father's Music As He Marks 15 Years Since His Passing

Jack Moore, the son of legendary THIN LIZZY guitarist Gary Moore, will perform his father's music on his first Irish tour next year, marking the 15th anniversary of Gary Moore's passing.

Alongside versatile Polish artist Quentin Kovalsky, Jack Moore will also perform songs from his new album, "Electric Neverland", during shows in Dublin, Derry/L'Derry, Belfast and Westport.

While marking Gary Moore's 15th anniversary, a donation from the Irish tour will support the campaign for a statue of Gary Moore in Belfast.

Rock and blues guitar wizard Gary Moore sold over five million albums during his remarkable career. Known for hits like "Out In The Fields", "Parisienne Walkways", "Empty Rooms", "Still Got The Blues" and "Oh Pretty Woman", Moore made his name as a heavy rock guitarist before switching to blues. He was in THIN LIZZY during two periods, including the iconic "Black Rose" album in 1979. Moore also performed with guitar legends B.B. King, Albert King and George Harrison, as well as Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker, and, of course, THIN LIZZY frontman Phil Lynott.

Jack Moore and Kovalsky will appear in The Jester Bar in Westport on February 6, the 15th anniversary of Gary Moore's death. The tour begins in The Sound House in Dublin on February 3 and moves to Sandino's Bar and Cafe in Derry City on February 4, before arriving in Gary Moore's hometown of Belfast on February 5 at The Deer's Head.

Jack Moore said: "It will be special to be back in my spiritual home of Ireland on my father's 15th anniversary, performing his music and my own to an Irish audience. I spent a lot of time in Ireland in my youth; it was a place that my dad was very proud of.

"It's great that his music is still very popular in Ireland, and it will be great to connect with his fans and to perform our new songs too. It's also important to me to help support the Gary Moore statue campaign for Belfast from this tour, and it's great that fans can get involved in that too."

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, December 11 from local ticket outlets and ticketmaster.ie.

Gary Moore died on February 6, 2011 after suffering a heart attack in his sleep, aged just 58.

Photo credit: Rudi Huisman