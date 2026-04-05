GEDDY LEE Explains Decision To Use RUSH Name For Upcoming Tour: 'What The F*** Should We Call It, IRON MAIDEN?'

In the latest issue of U.K.'s Classic Rock magazine, RUSH bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee explained why he and guitarist Alex Lifeson decided to tour under the RUSH name in 2026 without their late drummer Neil Peart. Admitting that the issue was a hot topic of debate within the RUSH camp, Lee said: "What else do you fucking call it?

"When the band ended, we said it's only RUSH with Neil in it," he continued. "Which, of course, is true. RUSH as most people know it. But, you know, over five gigs we will be playing forty RUSH songs. So what the fuck should we call it, IRON MAIDEN?"

Having gotten the blessing from Peart's family for Lee and Lifeson to tour under the RUSH name once again, Geddy said that it was natural for them to go use the moniker that they have had for more than five decades.

"We were twisting ourselves into a pretzel to try to avoid using the name that we have had for fifty years, and even before Neil came," Lee said.

"It just seems silly to go on as 'Lee And Lifeson Present The Music Of…'" Lee concluded. "Let's cut to the chase, shall we? Let's just be who we are and have been for over fifty years."

Lee and Lifeson's first official shows under the RUSH banner in 11 years will begin in June at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, site of the last RUSH concert on the legendary Canadian band's "R40" anniversary tour. They will be joined by Anika Nilles, a German drummer who toured with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck in 2022 and has been rehearsing with Lee and Lifeson in preparation for RUSH's upcoming tour, dubbed "Fifty Something". Also appearing with them will be keyboardist Loren Gold, who is best known as touring member of THE WHO and CHICAGO.

The 2026 leg of the "Fifty Something" tour, which will cover Canada, USA and Mexico, initially consisted of 22 dates, which sold out immediately, prompting the addition of more shows. The tour now totals 58 shows across 24 cities, with over half a million tickets sold for 2026.

In February, RUSH announced the addition of South America and Europe tour dates to the "Fifty Something" tour, in early 2027. The dates will be the first time the band has played in Europe since 2013 and 17 years since visiting South America.

Performing 24 shows across 13 European countries, these special "evening with" shows will find the band playing two sets each night. Each show will feature a distinct selection of songs and RUSH will build each night's setlist from a catalog of more than 40 songs, including their greatest hits and fan favorites.

RUSH performed in public with Nilles for the first time at Canada's Juno Awards in Hamilton, Ontario in late March. They played "Finding My Way", the first song from RUSH's first album, the band's only LP not to feature Peart.

The Juno Awards performance was Lee and Lifeson's first as RUSH since they finished their 40th-anniversary tour in 2015, although they have performed under their own names on occasion, including tributes to legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot and Taylor Hawkins of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Peart died in January 2020 after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH waited three days to announce Peart's passing, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

RUSH 2026 press photo credit: Richard Sibbald