GENE SIMMONS Gives New LINKIN PARK Lineup His Stamp Of Approval: 'They Will Do Great'

In an interview with Derek Scancarelli of Forbes, KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons was asked about LINKIN PARK's recent announcement that that the band was reforming with a new singer named Emily Armstrong. He said: "I listened. I saw some videos. The new female singer, great! She fits the band. She sounds great and good luck to them.

"Life is short," he continued. "Go out there and live it up, enjoy it. LINKIN PARK got fans. They want to hear the songs and the music. Why not? There are bands that tour, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, lots of bands that barely have any original members or no original members. People want to hear those songs."

Regarding the fact that LINKIN PARK picked Armstrong, a female singer, instead of trying to find another male vocalist who was imitating late frontman Chester Bennington's voice, Gene said: "I love it. It breaks the rules because when you think about the rules — AC/DC, we took them out on their first tour, [people said] they couldn't survive without Bon [Scott]. That's the voice! Well, actually they did survive and they got bigger. 'Well, once you get your new lead singer, you can't get rid of him!' No, actually, Axl [Rose] did a terrific job. If he was in AC/DC or GUNS N' ROSES, they would both be great because it was convincing. VAN HALEN — a band I supposedly discovered or found; they had signed to me and all that — and I personally preferred the [David Lee] Roth-era VAN HALEN. It was great. There was nobody like him, it changed what lead singers were. Once Roth left, 'Oh boy, that's the end of it.' No, actually they literally got bigger with Sammy Hagar.

"All these 'rules.' GENESIS, they lose Peter Gabriel, 'It's over!' Nope. Once Gabriel left, GENESIS became a stadium band with a drummer who came up from the back. All those 'rules' — who made the rules anyway? In rock and roll, there are no rules."

When Scancarelli noted that there were mixed reviews when Armstrong was announced as the singer because some LINKIN PARK fans were upset about her ties to Scientology, Gene said: "I know all about Scientology. I studied L. Ron Hubbard — the thetans and the energy leftover when the universe was created, that we all have 'theta' within us. I get it. I understand and have read deeply into that. I'm not a follower, but good luck!. Life is short. Believe whatever you want, worship a rock or an alien, whatever floats your boat.

"If they go on tour, the real answer is, 'Of the people, for the people, by the people.' No matter what the Internet says, no matter what these 'thousands' of people who bark the loudest — the smallest dog barks the loudest. The great silent majority — I don't mean politically — the people who make things happen, buy tickets. So, if they — and they will — sell lots of tickets, LINKIN PARK, then the public has spoken. End of story. And they will do great."

LINKIN PARK officially kicked off its comeback mini-tour Wednesday night (September 11) at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The show featured LINKIN PARK performing a two-hour set in a very rare rectangular setting, allowing for a unique production as well as a greater-than-usual number of tickets sold at the venue.

As was the case with LINKIN PARK's September 5 one-hour global livestream of a concert in Los Angeles, the Kia Forum gig showcased Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who have joined returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and Joe Hahn in the band's new lineup. Guitarist Alex Feder was filling in for Delson for the livestream and the Kia Forum show and will continue to tour with LINKIN PARK for the foreseeable future instead of Delson.

In an interview with Billboard about LINKIN PARK's comeback, Shinoda explained that drummer Rob Bourdon — who had founded the band with Mike and Brad — had decided to exit LP.