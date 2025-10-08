GENE SIMMONS 'Recovering At Home' After Being Hospitalized Following Malibu Car Crash

According to NBC4 Los Angeles, KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons is "recovering at home" after he allegedly passed out behind the wheel of his car and crashed on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California.

The 76-year-old legendary rocker told responding deputies that he either passed out or fainted while driving, and hit a parked car.

A spokesperson for the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station told People that the accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 7 and "involved a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle." The driver was transported to the hospital by LA County Fire for further treatment, the spokesperson said.

Gene's wife Shannon told NBC4 Los Angeles that the musician is recovering at home, noting that doctors had recently changed his medication and told him to drink more water, which he's not particularly fond of.

Gene has since shared the following message via X: "Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes. I'm completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us were horrible drivers. And that's me. All is well."

In 2023 Simmons made headlines after suffering dehydration during a KISS concert in Manaus, Brazil. The KISS co-founder became ill on stage, prompting the band to pause the show.

Simmons also reportedly suffers from the heart condition atrial fibrillation, which he has previously said he manages with rest and liquids.

In a 2016 interview with The Doctors, Gene stated about how he was first diagnosed with atrial fibrillation: "I had never heard of the term AFib, but about 10 years ago, we were on tour someplace, and stage the temperature goes up about a hundred, with all the stage lights and my heart [starts pounding really quickly]. I started to get dizzy and perspire and short of breath. So I called a doctor and he showed up and said, 'Okay, here's what’s going on. There's something called AFib,' and he went down the list. And it was a lot to take in."

Gene and his KISS bandmate Paul Stanley are scheduled to perform without their trademark makeup during next month's "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" event. Set to take place November 14-16, 2025 at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, this special fan experience is being created with co-producers Pophouse, creators of boutique music vacations Topeka and music-led destination experience company Vibee.

KISS had previously set a 12-show residency at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in 2021 and 2022 but ultimately canceled all of the dates.

Simmons told Rolling Stone in a November 2023 interview that the second Madison Square Garden "End Of The Road" concert in December 2023 would mark "the final KISS-in-makeup appearance."