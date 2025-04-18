GENE SIMMONS Reflects On His Decision To Call His Second Solo Album 'A**hole': 'I Don't Have A Problem With It'

During an appearance on Mike Rowe's podcast "The Way I Heard It With Mike Rowe", KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons reflected on his decision to call his 2004 sophomore solo album, "Asshole". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's supposed to be an insult and all that. I don't have a problem with it. I don't have a problem with anybody calling me anything. I really don't. I know that I do good. I know that my mom's okay with me, and that's all the validation I need.

"There was a song on [the album] called 'Asshole'," he explained. "It goes, 'You're an asshole. You're an asshole. Maybe I'm an asshole too,' is the punchline of the chorus. And I thought, 'Yeah!'"

Elaborating on what inspired him to call the LP "Asshole", Gene said: "When I walked into Interscope Records… I was co-managing a band with [KISS guitarist/vocalist] Paul [Stanley] called CROWN OF THORNS. I came up with that name and created the band. So we got them a deal. And [Interscope co-founder] Jimmy Iovine walks in and says, 'I want you to listen to a thing. It's by a new artist I just signed. His name is Tupac.' And I'm saying, 'Is he African or something?' 'No, no. He is from L.A. or New York.' 'Oh, great.' And it's just a black cover and it says, '4 My' N-word. ['Strictly 4 My N****Z'] And I thought it was a joke. 'Oh, what are you gonna call the album?' He goes, 'No, it's gonna be called that.' I'm saying, 'You're using the N-word?' He goes, 'Yeah.' And I'm going, 'Why are you doing that?' He says, 'Well, 'cause he's comfortable with that.' So the most vile thing you could call an African American is the N-word. They take possession of it and use it themselves. So what's one of the worst things you can say I am? Asshole. Great. Let's call the album 'Asshole'."

Asked how his "Asshole" album sold at the time of its release, Gene said: "It didn't do great, but it was a time when the entire record industry was changing."

Like Gene's 1978 self-titled solo album, "Asshole" featured a number of outside songwriting contributions and guest appearances. Bob Dylan and Gene co-wrote the album's "Waiting For The Morning Light". Frank Zappa and Gene shared co-writing credit on "Black Tongue" and the Zappa family — Dweezil, Ahmet, Moon, Gail and Frank Zappa himself — sang and played guitar on the song. Other guests featured on the album included JANE'S ADDICTION's Dave Navarro, KISS members Bruce Kulick and Eric Singer, Simmons Records/Sanctuary Music Group signing BAG, as well as Gene's now-wife Shannon Tweed and their two children, Sophie and Nicholas.

Last September, Gene was asked by Really Famous With Kara Mayer Robinson how he thinks he is perceived by most people. He said: "I would say there are some — could be a large number, could not — who think I'm an asshole. In fact, I named my second solo album 'Asshole', which, I thought, was akin to black people taking possession of the 'n' word. And fat people, overweight people, obese people, taking possession of that, so that you lessen the impact of that.

"I'm okay with being labeled or thought of as an asshole, because I know who I am," he continued. "And there are other people who think, 'You only do this for money.' And my response is — of course. Why am I not salt of the earth when almost all the jobs on the face of the planet are performed by people who don't like the job they have, and the only reason they're doing that is to be able to earn money to feed their families and put a roof over their head? Only for money. Nobody wants to dig ditches on a highway. The building we're in, somebody had to put up. They do that every day. They go to work, do the same thing every day, nine to five, five days a week. Join the union or not, and break their backs and never get rich, just to be able… 'That's the salt of the earth.' Why can't I be salt of the [earth]? The fact that I make more money? But I also give to philanthropy. And by the way, it's none of your fucking business who or what or where. I'm not trying to impress you or not. I know who I am. And maybe that's the best thing to do in life, is to just be comfortable in your own skin, 'cause not everybody likes Jesus either."

Asked who he is "for real", Simmons said: "I was born Chaim Witz, a name given to me, but I'm much bigger than that. I'm really something. And I would recommend everybody to be delusional that way about themselves, because whether you are that or not, your brain helps you get there by being delusional about it. Take [American professional boxer] Mike Tyson, who I know reasonably well, a fascinating human being — I mean, really exceptional. You have to consider that at some point early on in life, he had a bad childhood, bad family life and all that. If it wasn't for [American boxing manager and trainer] Cus D'Amato raising him and instilling in him and all that… He was shorter than heavyweights. His arms weren't as long as heavyweights. He talks with an interesting voice and has some problem pronouncing certain words, so he's the butt of jokes and everything. Except he decided at some point in his life, early on, before he turned 20 — 18, 19 — that he was gonna be the most dangerous man that ever stepped in the ring. Mindset is the most important thing. Regardless of the fact that there was no logic, almost delusional, in saying, 'Oh, yeah, I'm gonna be the most dangerous man. I'm gonna knock out people in five seconds.' That's exactly what he did. There's such a thing as will to live, will to win — it's the will. Mindset is everything. So I recommend to everybody, be more delusional. Every female that ever put on stiletto heels or anything, be hot. You are hot. You ever wonder how larger black girls have no problem shaking it, showing it off, whereas white girls are concerned if there's five more pounds of stuff. What do black girls have that white girls don't have? Strong sense of self. It's what it's all about. And the more they have of that feeling, the sexier they are. You make it real by your mindset."

Simmons added: "Never pick a fight with a short guy who is smaller than you and lighter than you who just has the 'Your ass is mine.' Don't pick a fight with that guy 'cause it doesn't matter if you're gonna win; you're gonna get hurt. So the will to win is everything. And that's what I have buckets full of… I'm more ravenous and hungry to do stuff and achieve more than I've ever been. And I've done pretty well so far."

Simmons was born Chaim Witz in August 1949, at Rambam Hospital in Haifa to Jewish immigrants from Hungary. He was the son of Holocaust survivor Flora Klein and a father, Feri Witz, who soon abandoned his family, leaving them penniless prior to emigrating to America in search of a better life.

Simmons is a serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, and media mogul. He has achieved success that reaches far beyond his music career, extending into television shows, films, publishing, merchandising, worldwide restaurants, consumer products, and more.

Gene was inspired to become a rock star when he first saw a televised performance by THE BEATLES. He formed several bands and then met fellow KISS co-founder Paul Stanley in 1970 and they formed the group WICKED LESTER. In the winter of 1972, with a desire to create the "ultimate" rock band, not just "another" rock band, Simmons and Stanley formed KISS with original band members Peter Criss and Ace Frehley. Inspired by his love of comic books and horror films, Simmons conceived the concept of his face paint. The addition of elaborate costumes, frenetic stage performances and ostentatious concert effects, catapulted KISS to international stardom and a coveted position as one of the most recognized rock and roll bands in the world.

Since their inception, KISS has developed millions of fans around the world, also known as the KISS Army. With over 100 million CDs and DVDs sold worldwide, KISS sold out stadiums and arenas around the world for five decades, breaking box-office records set by Elvis Presley and THE BEATLES.

KISS was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014 and in 1999 received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Merchandising giant Simmons's keen business acumen has expanded the KISS brand beyond the stage. With more than 5,000 licensed/merchandised items, KISS has generated more money from merchandising and trademark deals than any other band in music history.

Recently, Gene launched Gene Simmons MoneyBag soda — a new line of sodas made with all natural flavors, colors, and pure cane sugar, and packaged in painted bottles.

Simmons is renowned and sought after worldwide as a notable and opinionated media commentator on a diverse range of topics from politics to business.