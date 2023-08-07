GEOFF TATE And VANDENBERG Announce Early 2024 U.S. Tour

VANDENBERG has not toured North America for an extensive run of appearances since 1986. For the first time in decades, VANDENBERG leader Adrian Vandenberg along with the new lineup of VANDENBERG, will stage 20 shows in early 2024. All events from February 26 in Clearwater through March 16 in San Antonio are co-headline events with original QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate.

Adrian Vandenberg shares: "Finally following up on the historic quote 'Go West, Young Man!' 'Young men' in this case, because I'm bringing my übertalented kick ass band with me to the U.S. of course. And it's about freakin' time guys. My first American tour since the WHITESNAKE 1990 tour, this is seriously exciting!! Some classic VANDENBERG songs and an XXXL order of songs from my WHITESNAKE years will get torpedo'd upon our American friends with a BANG. Can't wait to see y'all! BIG ROCK coming your way!!"

Tour dates (all appearances February 26 - March 16 are co-headline events with Geoff Tate):

Feb. 17 - St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre

Feb. 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

Feb. 23 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker

Feb. 24 - Ft. Myers, FL @ Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

Feb. 26 - Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater

Feb. 27 - Melbourne, FL @ King Center

Feb. 28 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater

Feb. 29 - Daytona, FL @ Peabody's Auditorium

Mar. 01 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

Mar. 02 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

Mar. 03 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

Mar. 05 - Nashville, TN @ The Country Music Hall of Fame and

Museum's CMA Theater

Mar. 07 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Mar. 08 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

Mar. 09 - Macon, GA @ - Capitol Theatre

Mar. 12 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live

Mar. 13 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

Mar. 14 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

Mar. 15 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

Mar. 16 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

VANDENBERG's new studio album, "Sin", will arrive on August 25 via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group.Joined by vocalist Mats Levén, drummer Koen Herfst and bassist Randy Van Der Elsen, the influential axe-slinger delivers a vibrant, visceral, and vital vision on the group's fifth full-length offering, brought to life in broad strokes of anthemic hard rock and airtight metal and produced by Bob Marlette (OZZY OSBOURNE, ALICE COOPER, ROB ZOMBIE).

Exploding out of The Netherlands and onto the global scene with 1982's self-titled "Vandenberg", the Dutch phenomenon notched an international hit in the form of "Burning Heart", paving the way for seminal releases such as "Heading For A Storm" (1983) and "Alibi" (1985). The band canvased the United States, Europe, and Japan alongside OZZY OSBOURNE, KISS, RUSH, SCORPIONS, MICHAEL SCHENKER, and many others. Sought out to join WHITESNAKE, Adrian famously ripped the legendary lead on the 1987 recording of the No. 1 smash "Here I Go Again", which adorned the eight-times-platinum "Whitesnake" and ended up touring the world's largest arenas for a year-and-a-half when the 1987 album went through the roof in terms of sales. He co-wrote the entirety of 1989's platinum "Slip Of The Tongue" and spent the ensuing tour sharing axe duties with none other than Steve Vai. In addition to playing guitar on and co-writing "Restless Heart" from DAVID COVERDALE & WHITESNAKE, he performed hundreds of shows as part of the band for some twelve years. Speaking to the breadth of his output, he notably penned and recorded "A Number One" as the theme for his hometown Dutch football team FC Twente. 2013 saw him launch the acclaimed VANDENBERG'S MOONKINGS, releasing "MoonKings" (2014),"MK II" (2017) and "Rugged And Unplugged" (2018).

VANDENBERG as a band roared back to life with the comeback LP "2020". Among many highlights, "Freight Train" gathered 1.6 million Spotify streams, while the record attracted praise. Sonic Perspectives enthused, "The end result sounds like the missing link between WHITESNAKE and RAINBOW, and updates the group's sound to the new generation of hard rock fans."

In its wake, VANDENBERG welcomed Mats (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, CANDLEMASS) to the fold.

In April 2014, Tate and QUEENSRŸCHE announced that a settlement had been reached after a nearly two-year legal battle where the singer sued over the rights to the QUEENSRŸCHE name after being fired in 2012.

Tate was replaced in QUEENSRŸCHE by former CRIMSON GLORY singer Todd La Torre.

Geoff recently embarked on a tour to celebrate the 35th anniversary of QUEENSRŸCHE's classic album "Operation: Mindcrime".

Tate's international band features guitarists Kieran Robertson from Scotland, James Brown from Ireland and Alex Hart from Boston along with bass player Jack Ross from Scotland, drummer Danny Laverde from Cincinnati and keyboardist Jason Ames.