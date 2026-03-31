GEOFF TATE: 'What I Find Really Interesting Is How Many People Don't Recognize Me, And How Many People Do'

In a new interview with Terry Hudson, speaker, author and host of rBeatz, former QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate was asked if he is flattered or annoyed by the number of other vocalists who have tried to copy his sound and style over the years. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it's quite a compliment, actually. [It] really is. I've heard some really good imitators. There's been quite a few, actually.

"It's kind of weird when you hear that kind of thing happening, especially if I'm not expecting it and I'm out traveling or something and I come across a band and they're playing one of my songs," Geoff continued. "It's so surreal and strange. It guts me every time I hear it. I think, 'What are they doing?' And then it's very flattering too. It's hard to describe.

"What I find really interesting is how many people don't recognize me — and how many people do," Tate added. "I don't look like I did 20, 30 years ago — I have a different hairstyle now [laughs] — and people still recognize me on the street, and come up and talk to me and tell me about the songs, tell me about the music, how it's affected them. A million stories about the songs — so many stories. And then I have other times where people don't recognize me at all. Like I'll see a guy with a QUEENSRŸCHE shirt on, and I kind of make a point of walking up to somebody with a QUEENSRŸCHE shirt on and I go, 'Hey, I love that band.' And nine times out of 10, they say, 'Yeah, me too. I love that band. I've seen 'em 16 times.' I go, 'Oh, yeah. I've seen him so many times, I can't even count.' And then that's it. And I walk away. They walk away, and they have no clue. [Laughs]"

Tate will release the third chapter in QUEENSRŸCHE's classic "Operation: Mindcrime" album series, "Operation: Mindcrime III", on May 3. The LP's first single, "Power", can now be streamed below.

"Power" was written by Geoff and his guitarist/producer Kieran Robertson. It features vocals by Tate, drums by Rich Baur, bass by DISTURBED bassist and "Operation: Mindcrime III" co-producer John Moyer, guitar by Dario Parente and Amaury Altmayer, and synths and strings by Tate and Robertson. It was mixed and mastered by Juan Urteaga at Trident Studios in Pacheco, California.

Released under Geoff Tate's own name and not under the QUEENSRŸCHE banner, "Operation: Mindcrime III" is once again a concept album with a storyline following Nikki, a drug addict-turned-assassin manipulated by a shadowy figure known as Dr. X. However, unlike the first two installments, "Operation: Mindcrime III" will tell the tale from the perspective of Dr. X, "how the story happened from his point of view," according to Geoff. "Which is kind of interesting, I think, because we've only heard it from Nikki's point of view, and he's been sort of this victim throughout the whole story,"

Originally released in May 1988, QUEENSRŸCHE's third studio album, "Operation: Mindcrime" took the quintet to an entirely new level. The concept, revealed through the songs, revolves around the character of Nikki, a recovering drug addict disillusioned with a corrupt society. Drawn into a cult-like revolutionary group headed by Dr. X (voiced by the late and beloved British actor Anthony Valentine),Nikki is manipulated to assassinate political leaders until his friendship with nun Sister Mary finally opens his eyes to the truth. Regarded as one of the greatest concept metal albums of all time, "Operation: Mindcrime" was certified platinum in 1991 in the U.S. and was ranked in the "Top 100 Metal Albums Of All Time" by both Kerrang! and Billboard magazines. Rolling Stone included it on a similar list, noting that "nearly 30 years after its initial release, 'Mindcrime' feels eerily relevant."

The original "Operation: Mindcrime" album weaved themes of religion, drug abuse and underground, radical politics. By contrast, 2006's "Operation: Mindcrime II" was regarded as an unnecessary sequel that many felt cheapened the original album, despite being a decent record in its own right.

In April 2014, Tate and QUEENSRŸCHE announced that a settlement had been reached after a nearly two-year legal battle where the singer sued over the rights to the QUEENSRŸCHE name after being fired in 2012. Guitarist Michael Wilton, drummer Scott Rockenfield and bassist Eddie Jackson responded with a countersuit. The settlement included an agreement that Wilton, Rockenfield and Jackson would continue as QUEENSRŸCHE, while Tate would have the sole right to perform "Operation: Mindcrime" and "Operation: Mindcrime II" in their entirety live.

Tate's replacement, Todd La Torre, has released four albums thus far with QUEENSRŸCHE: 2013's "Queensrÿche", 2015's "Condition Hüman", 2019's "The Verdict" and 2022's "Digital Noise Alliance".