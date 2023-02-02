GEOFF TATE's New Solo Album Is 'Almost Finished'

In a new interview with Riff Crew, former QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate spoke about his recording plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A couple of years ago I started doing an album with a group of Italian artists called SWEET OBLIVION. And we've done two albums, and we're about to begin work on our third album. It should be out sometime this year, I guess. And I also have a solo album that's almost finished; it should be out later this year as well. And I have another project that I'm kind of tinkering around with as well. So, yeah, I have three different things on the horizon that I'm playing with right now."

Tate has released two solo albums so far, 2002's "Geoff Tate" and 2012's "Kings & Thieves".

The second album from SWEET OBLIVION, "Relentless", came out in April 2021 via Frontiers Music Srl. While the production and main songwriting on 2019's "Sweet Oblivion" were handled by Simone Mularoni of DGM, this time the production was instead overseen by his fellow Italian metal maestro Aldo Lonobile (SECRET SPHERE, TIMO TOLKKI'S AVALON, ARCHON ANGEL).

Geoff has also released three albums under the OPERATION: MINDCRIME banner: "The Key" (2015),"Resurrection" (2016) and "The New Reality" (2017).

Tate, who celebrated his 64th birthday on January 14 during his concert at Amaturo Theater in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, underwent an aortic valve replacement last summer.

Tate's "Big Rock Show Hits" tour kicked off on December 1. Tate and his international band — featuring guitarists Kieran Robertson from Scotland, James Brown from Ireland and Alex Hart from Boston along with bass player Jack Ross from Scotland, drummer Danny Laverde from Cincinnati and keyboardist Jason Ames — hit 28 cities across the United States, including Cleveland, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver and Nashville, on an initial tour leg that culminated on Geoff's birthday.

Just five days after their last U.S. show in January, the band embarked on the "Empire" 30th-anniversary trek that began in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil on January 19, then heads off to Europe for two weeks, quickly followed by three shows in Australia. After "the land down under," they'll return to Europe for a variety of shows that will last through mid-March. They'll return in early June for another extensive European tour.

In April 2014, Tate and QUEENSRŸCHE announced that a settlement had been reached after a nearly two-year legal battle where the singer sued over the rights to the QUEENSRŸCHE name after being fired in 2012.

Tate was replaced in QUEENSRŸCHE by former CRIMSON GLORY singer Todd La Torre.

Geoff will embark on a tour later this year to celebrate the 35th anniversary of QUEENSRŸCHE's classic album "Operation: Mindcrime".