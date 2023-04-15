GEORGE LYNCH: 'I'm Not Trying To Impress Other Guitar Players As Much As I Used To'

In a new interview with the Tulsa Music Stream, George Lynch, who is considered to be one of the most famous and influential 1980s metal guitarists, was asked if he has been experiencing any loss of dexterity in his hands as he has gotten older. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Not in the sense that you're suggesting but in the sense that I don't really go for that anymore as much. It's not the '80s; I'm not trying to be that guy. I'm not working on having some hyper stretch and playing at super-sonic speeds or anything like that. I'm really not trying to play to impress other guitar players as much as I used to. And I'm not gonna succeed at that, because there's guys out there that… I mean, that ship has sailed. I'm 68 years old… And plus, if we're talking on a technical level, I'm not gonna win any awards for that."

George continued: "My goal is just to play what I'm hearing in my heart and, on a practical level, serve the song. And sometimes that requires being technical and being fast, and sometimes it doesn't. I don't feel like I should be reacting to anyone else to try to compete. So I'm not trying to do these hyper-technical things as much. I mean, I still do it to a certain extent, but it's not the driving force behind my playing; I'm not trying to keep up with Yngwie [Malmsteen] or Eddie [Van Halen] or whoever else is around. I've learned from other people that I listened to — contemporary guys that are very impressive and beautiful players. They're inspiring."

Lynch emerged from the 1980s hard rock scene with the Los Angeles-based group DOKKEN and went on to become a world-renowned guitarist. Aside from DOKKEN, he also enjoyed great success with LYNCH MOB, the group he founded after leaving DOKKEN.

Lynch has gone on to become a prolific (that is an understatement, to say the least) music creator, continuing with LYNCH MOB, releasing solo albums, and a wealth of collaborative efforts over the decades. Those include, but are not limited to, KXM with Doug Pinnick (KING'S X) and Ray Luzier (KORN),THE END MACHINE with Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, ex-DOKKEN),Mick Brown (ex-DOKKEN),and Robert Mason (WARRANT),SWEET & LYNCH with Michael Sweet (STRYPER),ULTRAPHONIX with Corey Glover (LIVING COLOUR),DIRTY SHIRLEY with Dino Jelusick (ANIMAL DRIVE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA),and THE BANISHMENT with Joe Haze.

Image credit: Melvin Zoopers