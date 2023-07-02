German Thrash Metal Scene Explored In 'Total Thrash - The Teutonic Story' Documentary; Los Angeles Screening Announced

For moviemaker Daniel Hofmann from Germany, thrash metal means being able to escape from everyday life and simply forgetting everything in front of the stage and letting the hell out with the best people in the world. After the great success of his documentary "Total Thrash - The Teutonic Story" over last year in Germany, it's about time to bring this movie and the history of the "Teutonic thrash metal" all over the world.

It sounded bumpy, hard and somehow not finished. It should be fast and dark. Heavier than any band that existed back then. Nobody could play any instrument at the beginning; you learned that along the way. Concerts were organized, records were exchanged and the scene continued to develop in Germany. At the end of the 1980s, there were first international tours with friends from the USA and other countries. To this day, thrash metal consistently enjoys an international reputation like almost no other genre.

The documentary "Total Thrash - The Teutonic Story" delves into the social and cultural world of some young people in the 1980s and shows a generation that wanted to break out of the existing structures, be different and stand out. One found refuge in the hard and fast music and in the role models of the time. But the movie is more than this — it is a breathtaking journey through 40 years of German thrash metal and the growth of bands like KREATOR, SODOM and DESTRUCTION, all of which are still going strong today.

The film shows the development of the thrash metal scene in Germany in relation to bands, organizers and fans and offers the viewer a journey through three chapters to the present day. The focus is on exclusive insights into a special and extraordinary fan culture that originated in the Ruhr area and still connects people from all over the country and worldwide.

After a sold-out world premiere with 1,200 people in the largest cinema in Europe (Lichtburg Essen) and a total of 35 other cinema dates (most of them sold out) in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2022 and a very successful retail sale over the last months, the movie will now finally get its first and exclusive event in Hollywood, California. On July 30, a special cinema screening — organized with the help of streaming partner and presenter of the event Thunderflix — will be held at the Montalbán Theater Rooftop at 6:00 p.m. A "thrash metal night" at the Rainbow Bar & Grill will follow the screening. The film will be shown in German with English subtitles. Hofmann will be part of the evening with a special question-and-answer session; other guests are also planned.

Tickets are available in two categories: a normal screening ticket or the "Total Thrash Bundle", which includes a special "Teutonic Thrash Over Hollywood" film shirt and a free film logo sticker.

Tickets are limited and available at www.themontalban.com.

After the Los Angeles screening, the movie will be available via streaming the portal Thunderflix on Thunderflix.com from August 4.

For more information, visit www.totalthrash.com.