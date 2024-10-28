GHOST Announces 2025 World Tour

GHOST will embark on a world tour in 2025.

The European leg of the trek will kick off on April 15 in Manchester, United Kingdom and conclude on May 24 in Oslo, Norway.

The North American leg of GHOST's 2025 tour will launch on July 9 in Baltimore, Maryland and wrap up on August 16 in Houston, Texas.

According to GHOST, this show will be a phone-free experience. Phones will be secured in Yondr pouches. Guests maintain possession of their phones at all times.

Yondr founder Graham Dugoni said the pouches were created for "phone-free spaces" where "creativity and productivity could flourish in the absence of technology."

Phones, Apple watches and other communication devices are placed in the pouch and sealed using a magnetized lock, which can be opened with an unlocking base.

The artist presale will begin Tuesday, October 29 at 12 p.m. local time. The presale code is "GHOST2025".

General on-sale starts at Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. local time for most territories. See more information below for your territory. VIP Packages will also be available.

Tickets for the North America dates will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, October 29 at 10 a.m. local time. The artist presale will begin Tuesday, October 29 at 12 p.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. local time at ghost-official.com.

Tickets for the European dates will be available starting with a Mastercard presale in select markets beginning Tuesday, October 29 at 10 a.m. local time. An artist presale will begin Tuesday, October 29 at 12 p.m. local time in all markets. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, October 31 at 10 a.m. in Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Italy, Belgium and at Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. local time in the UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway at ghost-official.com.

Tickets for Mexico will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 29 at 12 p.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Monday, November 4 at 11 a.m. local time.

GHOST world tour 2025 dates:

Apr. 15 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Apr. 16 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Apr. 19 - London, UK - The O2

Apr. 20 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

Apr. 22 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

Apr. 23 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle Frankfurt

Apr. 24 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

Apr. 26 - Lyon, FR - LDLC Arena

Apr. 27 - Toulouse, FR - Zénith Toulouse Métropole

Apr. 29 - Lisbon, PT - MEO Arena

Apr. 30 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre

May 03 - Zürich, CH - Hallenstadion Zürich

May 04 - Milan, IT - Unipol Forum

May 07 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena

May 08 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

May 10 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena

May 11 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena

May 13 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

May 14 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber-ARENA

May 15 - Hannover, DE - ZAG Arena

May 17 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

May 20 - Tampere, FI - Nokia Arena

May 22 - Linköping, SE - Saab Arena

May 23 - Sandviken, SE - Göransson Arena

May 24 - Oslo, NO - Oslo Spektrum

Jul. 09 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Jul. 11 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Jul. 12 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Jul. 13 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Jul. 15 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Jul. 17 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Jul. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Jul. 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Jul. 21 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Jul. 22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Jul. 24 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Jul. 25 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Jul. 26 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Jul. 28 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Jul. 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Jul. 30 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Aug. 01 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Aug. 02 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 03 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Aug. 05 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Aug. 07 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Aug. 09 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Aug. 10 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Aug. 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Aug. 14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Aug. 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Aug. 16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sep. 24 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes

The physical home video of GHOST's worldwide Top 10 box office smash feature film debut "Rite Here Rite Now" will be made available on December 6.

Following a rapturously received global streaming premiere, "Rite Here Rite Now" is now available for pre-order on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K and VHS — to stream at Veeps, and to pre-order for purchase or rental in advance of its October 28 digital release via iTunes and Amazon. The film captures all songs played during GHOST's now-legendary sold out two-night stand at Los Angeles's Kia Forum — including tracks not on its No. 1-charting soundtrack album — while proving to be much more than a mere concert film: Stunning performance footage is interwoven with a narrative that develops and advances plot threads from the band's long-running "Chapters" webisode series, featuring familiar faces interacting behind the scenes with GHOST's Papa IV, as his future and fate rest with the Ministry.

For more information, go to ghost-official.com.

"Rite Here Rite Now" premiered globally in cinemas on June 20 through 23, with additional screenings added due to insatiable fan demand. It's an unforgettable, immersive event that combines narrative storytelling with live performances from the sold-out two-night finale of the band's "Re-Imperatour" U.S.A. 2023.

A phantasmagorical blend of live performance and cutaway sequences that immerses viewers in the technicolor melodrama of GHOST's vaunted live rituals, the film picks up plot threads from the band's long-running "Chapters" webisode series. It captures flesh and bone renditions of fan favorites from all five of GHOST's albums, as well as the RIAA platinum-certified "Mary On A Cross", interwoven with the silver screen debuts of familiar faces — all interacting behind the scenes with GHOST's Papa Emeritus IV, as his future and fate lay in the hands of the Ministry.

Whether a devoted disciple reliving treasured memories of the GHOST live spectacle or a curious newcomer, "Rite Here Rite Now" transports viewers into the heart of the performance. The film captures the essence of living in the moment, with a shadow of uncertainty looming, leaving the audience completely spellbound and enthralled by this bombastic yet intimate cinematic portrait of GHOST.

For its theatrical run, which was distributed by Trafalgar (Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour and Beyoncé's "Renaissance"),"Rite Here Rite Now" entered the Top 10 of the North America box office with a cumulative total gross of $2.65 million, making it the highest-grossing hard rock cinema event ever in North America. After its opening weekend, it entered the worldwide Top 10 box office at No. 9 with a total gross of $5.04 million worldwide. Regional highlights also included U.K. and Ireland with a $606,000 gross and No. 5 at the box office, Germany with a $332,000 gross and No. 3 at the box office, Mexico with a $326,000 gross and a No. 5 box office position for the weekend, and Australia with a $178,000 gross and No. 6 at the box office. The film has captivated audiences, receiving a stellar 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Rite Here Rite Now: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack", mixed by Rich Costey, was released worldwide on July 26 via Loma Vista Recordings. A fitting 18-song complement to GHOST's debut feature film, the band's first ever original soundtrack is available on all formats (digital, CD, 2xLP).

In October 2023, GHOST mastermind Tobias Forge confirmed that footage from the band's September 2023 two shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California would be used as part of the film.

"When I first started putting it together, I was, like, 'Oh my god, I'm going to faint because there's so much to think about,'" Forge told Metal Hammer magazine. "Then it was, like, 'No, no, just don't think about it at all.'"

Both GHOST shows at the Forum were device-free experiences. Use of phones and smart watches was not permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, devices were secured in individual Yondr pouches that were opened at the end of the event.

"I have never seen a crowd interact the way that they did since I was in a club band," Forge said. "They were the best shows I've ever done with GHOST, just because I didn't have to see those fucking mobile phones."

At the Forum shows, GHOST performed the song "Twenties" live for the very first time live. They also played their cover of Roky Erikson's "If You Have Ghosts", which was originally reimagined by GHOST for their 2013 EP "If You Have Ghost". The band's version of the track at the Forum featured two cellists with a piano playing, and it was performed on a separate stage from the rest of the set.

Photo credit: Ryan Chang