  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

GHOST Releases Cover Of SHAKESPEARS SISTER's Classic 'Stay' From 'Insidious: The Red Door' Movie

July 7, 2023

GHOST has released a cover of SHAKESPEARS SISTER's 1992 classic "Stay".

The track, which features actor-director Patrick Wilson, appears in final scene and end credits of horror film "Insidious: The Red Door", out now.

Regarding how the cover came about, Wilson comments: "It was Joe Bishara, our 'Insidious' composer and resident Lipstick Demon who first got me into GHOST about 10 years ago. Joe knew I liked metal… but he also knew I liked melody. What can I say? I'm a child of the ‘80s… when soaring voices and blazing guitars were played at every dance, every fast-food parking lot, and every day in my house. GHOST had the right blend of metal, melody, and an unforgettable image. This coming from a guy who collected KISS cards in the '70s… so I know good rock branding and imagery when I see it!

"GHOST, for me, is one of the most unique rock bands out there. Tobias's [Forge, GHOST mastermind] sense of melody is only matched by his storytelling. The blistering imagery of him and the band is unlike any other. The balance of dark lyrics with soaring (and dare I say… angelic) melodies, make listening to them a different experience than any other band out there. At least that's what it does for me.

"So clearly, when I wanted a band that embodied the spirit of 'Insidious' lore, I knew where to look first. 'Stay' is such a hauntingly beautiful tune to end my film with, because the dark lyrics juxtaposed against the sweeping melody (written by Dave Stewart) are a great bookend to my film. Singing on it, alongside Tobias, was an absolute thrill. I wanted the tune to feel like it was Josh Lambert (my character) singing… and then being tempted by the devil (the lipstick demon)… in this case, sung by the brilliant Tobias Forge. Tobias's tone is a sharp contrast to mine, and his new arrangement of the song is faithful yet fresh. It was an honor to be featured on the tune, and I can't thank Tobias and the GHOST crew, especially Tim Bickford and Kristen Mulderig, for making this happen.

"GHOST is the perfect blend of theatricality met with musical mastery. Tobias is at the top of his game and I'm thrilled to have him on the soundtrack, and honored to sing alongside him."

"Insidious: The Red Door" is the fifth film of the "Insidious" franchise.

Wilson makes his directorial debut with the horror feature, which is the first of the franchise since "Insidious: The Final Key" earned $67 million domestically and $167 million worldwide on a $10 million budget in 2018.

Find more on Ghost
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).