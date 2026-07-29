GODSMACK Announces October 2026 U.S. Tour Dates With DOROTHY

GODSMACK has announced newly added fall 2026 U.S. dates for its massive "The Rise Of Rock" world tour, extending one of the band's most explosive touring years to date, with DOROTHY joining as direct support and special guest for the October dates.

The newly announced October run kicks off Friday, October 9 in Airway Heights, Washington at Northern Quest Resort & Casino and continues through major markets including Idaho Falls, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Atlantic City, and Uncasville, where the band will return to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, October 24. The venue serves as the namesake of the band's current live album and film, "Live At Mohegan Sun", out now via Primary Wave.

The tour expansion announcement arrives as GODSMACK are currently overseas performing to massive sold-out crowds across the European festival circuit, including this weekend's Bulgaria show that drew more than 16,000 fans, further cementing their reputation as one of hard rock's most powerful and enduring live acts. Following decades of chart-topping success, sold-out tours, and a catalog that has become foundational to modern rock, the band's "The Rise Of Rock" tour — with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and DOROTHY — continues to connect with fans around the world through a high-impact live show built on seismic riffs, anthemic hits, and the raw intensity that has defined GODSMACK for more than 25 years.

Tickets for the newly added fall dates will be available through a series of presales beginning this week. VIP packages and the artist presale begin Wednesday, July 29 at 10 a.m. local time, with the artist presale password "LEGENDS". Local presales begin Thursday, July 30 at 10 a.m. local time. All presales end Friday, July 31 at 9 a.m. local time, with the public on sale beginning Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

Newly added GODSMACK fall dates (with DOROTHY):

Oct. 09 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Oct. 10 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center

Oct. 13 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Oct. 14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Oct. 16 - La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center

Oct. 17 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

Oct. 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live

Oct. 21 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

Oct. 23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Oct. 24 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

GODSMACK's current lineup consists of vocalist/guitarist Sully Erna, bassist Robbie Merrill, guitarist Sam Koltun and former DREAM THEATER drummer Mike Mangini.

Mangini made his live debut with GODSMACK on June 12 at the Morton Amphitheater in Riverside, Missouri following the abrupt departure of Wade Murff. Wade stepped into GODSMACK in early May as the replacement for longtime GODSMACK drummer Shannon Larkin, who quit the band in late 2024, along with guitarist Tony Rombola, because they didn't want to tour anymore.

Murff joined GODSMACK this past spring and played more than a dozen shows with the group between May 8 at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida and May 30 in Houston, Texas.