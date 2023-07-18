GODSMACK Announces September/October 2023 North American Tour With ATREYU And I PREVAIL

Multi-platinum Grammy-nominated hard rock band GODSMACK has announced additional North American tour dates in continued support of their eighth studio album "Lighting Up The Sky" (BMG). The band will kick off their headlining fall tour, produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, on September 3 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The tour will have stops in Tampa, Florida; Salt Lake City, Utah; Calgary, Alberta; Quebec City, Quebec; and more. The tour will feature direct support from ATREYU September 3-10 and I PREVAIL September 24-October 4, and October 10-22. Also appearing on the bill will be FLAT BLACK, the new band featuring former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Jason Hook.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. local time at Godsmack.com.

Today, GODSMACK kicks off its summer co-headlining tour with STAIND with stops across the U.S. in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Salt Lake City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; and more. Tickets are on sale now.

GODSMACK fall 2023 headlining tour dates:

Sep. 03 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane’s River Center^

Sep. 05- Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center^

Sep. 06 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place^

Sep. 07 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center^

Sep. 09 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Sep. 10 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live^

Sep. 24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center#

Sep. 26 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center#

Sep. 28 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena#

Sep. 29 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena#

Oct. 01 - Rapid City, SD - Summit Arena at The Monument#

Oct. 03 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center#

Oct. 04 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater#

Oct. 08 - Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center*

Oct. 10 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre#

Oct. 12 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place#

Oct. 13 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome#

Oct. 15 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre#

Oct. 16 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre#

Oct. 19 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens#

Oct. 21 - Laval, QC - Place Bell#

Oct. 22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre#

^ Direct support from ATREYU

# Direct support from I PREVAIL

* I PREVAIL not on this date

GODSMACK kicked off its 2023 U.S. tour on May 4 at the 107.9 KBPI Birthday Bash at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado.

GODSMACK's eighth album, "Lighting Up The Sky", was released in February via BMG. The LP was co-produced by GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna and Andrew "Mudrock" Murdock (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, ALICE COOPER).

The first single from "Lighting Up The Sky", "Surrender", which arrived in September, marked the first release from GODSMACK in four years, following their globally acclaimed and gold-certified 2018 album "When Legends Rise", which earned the Erna-fronted outfit a No. 1 spot across U.S. Hard Rock, Rock, and Alternative album charts.

In a recent interview with Australia's Heavy, Erna was asked if he will miss the creative process now that his band has revealed that GODSMACK's eighth album, "Lighting Up The Sky", will likely be its final collection of new material. Sully said: "It's such a good question because if there's one thing I've learned about life, it's that I don't know shit. You think you've got it figured out, and then just when you do, it humbles you very quickly and throws a curveball at you. So you could never say never, but right now, where I am in this time and place in my life, I feel like I've done just about everything I've ever wanted to do in music, and it's left me with a very satisfying feeling of being complete. And so I don't know what I'm gonna do after this. But I do know that music is in my blood and I always feel like I will play my piano and a guitar, and if that leads me to writing songs and I just release some stuff on my own, then so be it. But if I never did again, I can't say I have any regrets. If this all came to an end tomorrow, I would be able to call it a pretty good run and be happy."

Erna previously addressed GODSMACK's decision to no longer release new music last fall in an interview with Pablo of the Minneapolis, Minnesota radio station 93X. Speaking about "Lighting Up The Sky", he said: "I've never been that artist who says, 'Oh, this record is our newest record. It's our best work ever.' You can read any interview you want over my whole career, and you've never heard me say it," he continued. "I've always loved our records [and] I always knew there would be some good singles on it and hoped it did well, but I was never the guy that said, 'This is our best fucking work ever.' And I'm telling you right now this is our best fucking work ever. And it's because it's emotional, man. This is the last record we're ever gonna do. This is the last run around the mill for us. We put every single ounce of energy and emotion into this album. Especially for me, when I wrote a lot of these songs, it was about my life journey. That's really what the sequence of this album becomes about. Not that it was planned that way, but this really kind of mystical thing happened where I felt like the universe wrote this record."

Photo by Chris Bradshaw