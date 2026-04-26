GODSMACK's SULLY ERNA And DOROTHY Go Public With Their Relationship: 'I Love This Man', She Says

During an April 23 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna publicly disclosed for the first time his romantic relationship with Dorothy Martin, the lead singer of the rock band DOROTHY. Erna also talked about his musical collaboration with Dorothy on a track called "Set Me Free". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's actually really good. It's a banger. It's coming out soon."

Regarding how he first hooked up with Dorothy on the aforementioned song, Sully said: "Me and her connected originally because we both went through some history and with bad relationships. A lot of people kind of go through these things, but we have the opportunity to kind of voice it and vent it through our art. So we both kind of had gone through a similar situation that just felt really appropriate to kind of write about it and set it free. And the song became obvious. And it's just a down-and-dirty good hard rock song. And it's not a ballad, it's nothing sappy. It's actually the opposite."

Dorothy, who celebrated her 40th birthday earlier this month, told "Trunk Nation" host Eddie Trunk that she was thrilled about her new relationship. "I love this man," she said about the 58-year-old Sully. "He's such a good, solid man. I feel safe with him. And we had a wonderful friendship for months and months. I've never laughed so much in my life. My face hurts."

In a separate interview with Billboard, Erna described "Set Me Free" as "an incredibly powerful and really straight-up, bad-ass, boot-kicking rock song. [Dorothy] has a hell of a voice; she's so cool and smokey and bluesy. We were really up to do a song with her, so we jumped in the studio with Scott Stevens and me producing, and it's really cool. The voices work really well together. I'm really excited to release that song and have that get out on the Internet and the airwaves and see how people respond."

Earlier this month, Dorothy told U.K.'s Daily Mail that she was once involved in a deeply toxic relationship with a world-renowned musician from another popular band. "He was... famous and successful. I won't say his name because this isn't about him," she said. "This is about giving survivors the strength to leave and recover from abuse."

Elaborating on the mistreatment she suffered at the hands of the musician in question, she said: "I knew things weren't right because his actions and words wouldn't line up. He would gaslight and lie to keep me off balance. He made promises of love and a future, but once he gained my trust he treated me with contempt and cruelty. The emotional and psychological abuse wrecked my nervous system."

She added: 'My ex admitted to doing horrendous things in his previous marriage but always had an excuse. He also worked very hard to smear his ex, that was a major red flag that I didn't take seriously enough."

At the 2023 Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, Erna was asked for relationship advice by a then-"freshly engaged" Matt "Cuervo" Cuellar of Springfield, Missouri's Q102 radio station. Erna responded: "Here's the key to every relationship. I guarantee you, this is every relationship. Everybody has their shit, right? Everybody has their baggage. Everybody has their things that annoy you. A relationship is just about choosing someone whose shit you can deal with the most. That's really all it is. Whose shit do you wanna deal with?"

Earlier in 2023, Erna went public with his relationship with Kelly Fedoni, the ex-wife of Deadmau5, a Canadian singer and DJ whose real name is Joel Thomas Zimmerman. That same year, Sully confirmed that he once dated Lady Gaga. He stated about the pop superstar: "I was introduced to her through a mutual friend. We clicked and dated for a hot minute, and there was nothing but respect for each other... There may be a lot of people in the world that think she's kooky and crazy because she's so wild with fashion and things like that, but she knows exactly what she's doing. She's an extremely smart businesswoman. And she's kind and super talented. I'm proud to say that I shared some great moments with her. I was able to meet Elton John through her. She's an incredibly great person and those are some very fond memories for me. And I'll leave it there."

Sully has a daughter, Skylar Brook, who was born in December 2001.

Sully Erna photo credit: Chris Bradshaw / Dorothy photo courtesy of Atom Splitter PR