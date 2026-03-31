GODTHRYMM, Featuring Former MY DYING BRIDE Members, To Release 'Projections' Album

U.K. doom metal juggernauts GODTHRYMM will unleash their third album, "Projections", on May 29 via Profound Lore Records.

With "Projections", the band completes their "Visions" trilogy which began with 2020's "Reflections" debut LP and followed with 2023's acclaimed "Distortions" album. During the band's discourse since the release of "Reflections", GODTHRYMM has been recognized as the new emerging band from the U.K. to bring back the glorious aura of early-mid-'90s U.K. doom metal, most notably formulated by the Peaceville Three (MY DYING BRIDE, PARADISE LOST, ANATHEMA). Considering GODTHRYMM was formed and is helmed by U.K. doom metal veteran Hamish Glencross (formerly of MY DYING BRIDE, VALLENFYRE and SOLSTICE) and features doom metal drummer extraordinaire Shaun Taylor-Steels (formerly of MY DYING BRIDE, ANATHEMA and SOLSTICE),that classic U.K. doom metal DNA has already been implemented within the sonic fabric of GODTHRYMM.

"Projections" builds upon the cornerstones of "Distortions". Now with an expanded lineup which includes keyboardist and co-vocalist Catherine Glencross, bassist Bob Crolla, and new second guitarist Kris McLaughin, "Projections" is GODTHRYMM's most layered, varied, and complex release yet, all while still upholding the colossal emotionally charged heavy doom backbone that has defined the core of the band's sound. "Projections" is also the band's most aggressive album to date.

Glencross comments: "On this new album we present to you songs that channel our passion, our sorrow, our love, our fury — the very essence that makes us who we are, and we hope you find some kindred reflection in yourselves on this journey.

"Our first album, 'Reflections', was a rekindling of our passion and fire for the music we love. The second album, 'Distortions', took that template and evolved it ever further with grandeur and vision. 'Projections' takes everything that has brought us to this point and delves into our very musical souls with the appropriate introspection, diversity, and contrasts of our emotions that define us. This is who we are, and we project all of this through our new album."

"Projections" includes guest vocals from original ENGLISH DOGS vocalist Adie Bailey and XENTRIX vocalist Jay Walsh on "Trenches Deep". Additionally, now-former MY DYING BRIDE vocalist Aaron Stainthorpe appears on "Endure My Skin", reuniting once again with his former MY DYING BRIDE bandmates Glencross and Steels. This time the iconic vocalist takes center stage for the bulk of the track, whereas on "Distortions", Stainthorpe provided more of a spoken-word segment on the track "Follow Me".

In advance of the release of "Projections", GODTHRYMM has unveiled "Truth In My Own" and an accompanying video.

Says Glencross, "We picked 'Truth In My Own' as the lead single as it is the most fist clenching and headbanging song on the album! 'Projections' brings much contrast and diversity as we've pushed the sonic extremities of our sound, and we hope you enjoy this first very direct heavy metal song complete with a suitably frenetic video directed by the masterful Ash Pears. Cheers!"

"Projections" was recorded at various stages throughout the last year at different studios with Andy Hawkins and Glencross at the helm. Cover art was done by Mitchell Nolte.

"Projections" track listing:

01. Trenches Deep (feat. Adie Bailey and Jay Walsh)

02. Truth In My Own

03. The Sun Never Fell

04. Endure My Skin (feat. Aaron Stainthorpe)

05. Jewels

06. Hope Is Eternal

GODTHRYMM is:

Hamish Glencross - vocals, guitars

Shaun Taylor-Steels - drums

Bob Crolla - bass

Catherine Glencross - keyboards, vocals

Kris McLaughlin - guitars

Photo by Frank Ralph