GOJIRA Frontman Expresses Frustration At Lack Of Action On Climate Change: 'It Feels Like We're In The Middle Of A Nightmare'

In a new interview with MoreCore.TV conducted at this past weekend's Rock Am Ring festival in Nürburgring, Germany, Joseph Duplantier of French metallers GOJIRA spoke about his frustration with the pace of collective efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat the effects of global climate change.

Joe, who has been involved in environmental activities for many years, after he and his brother, GOJIRA drummer Mario Duplantier, witnessed the rural area they grew up in slowly being polluted over time, the life forms and their lifestyles forced to change, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There is a frustration, for sure. 'Cause I remember clearly being a teenager — pre-teenager — and seeing scientists and philosophers and thinkers blowing whistles and saying, 'Hey, we need to change our ways right now 'cause in 50 years we're gonna be effed.' And seeing this happening right now feels like we completely didn't listen at the time [to] the scientists that were talking and we completely ignored it.

"It is frustrating," Joseph repeated. "Yeah, it is frustrating. But I think that the only thing we can do and what we must do is keep it up and keep the hope and try to project a vision of the future that is not total chaos and by projecting this thought allowing it to happen. It's a fool's hope because you see the oceans rising and the temperature climbing and it seems like it's all because of what we did in the last three decades or something.

"But the earth will be fine. The question is, are we going to survive or not? Pretty much. And if we survive, who's gonna survive? The rich?

"I don't know. It's complicated," Joseph added. "It feels like we're in the middle of a nightmare and I'm trying to wake up from this nightmare. [Laughs]"

GOJIRA's "From Mars To Sirius" album, which came out in 2005, was based on the theme of climate change and the ensuing crisis. A story about humans depleting the earth's resources and having to evacuate to Mars is narrated throughout the tracks, to serve as a reminder of the consequences humanity's lack of consideration for the environment may bring about. According to The Daily Star, GOJIRA touched upon the same topic on later albums through songs like, "Toxic Garbage Island", "Wolf Down The Earth", "Another World", and "Amazonia". Over the years, GOJIRA has also raised funds in support of environmental protection organizations, such as the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society and projects like Boyan Slat's "The Ocean Cleanup".

Last October, GOJIRA released a new song titled "Our Time Is Now". The track appears on the soundtrack to EA Sports' long-running NHL video game franchise "NHL 23".

GOJIRA's latest album, "Fortitude", came out in April 2021 via Roadrunner Records. The follow-up to 2016's "Magma" was recorded and produced by Joseph at Silver Cord and mixed by Andy Wallace (NIRVANA, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE).

GOJIRA initially laid the foundation for "Fortitude" in 2020 with the surprise release of the single "Another World".

GOJIRA and MASTODON recently completed the first leg of "The Mega-Monsters Tour", a massive co-headline run across North America in 2023 along with special guests LORNA SHORE on all dates. The trek resumes with a second leg from August 9 through September 2.