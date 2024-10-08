  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

GOTTHARD To Release 'Stereo Crush' Album In 2025

October 8, 2024

Swiss rock legends GOTTHARD are set to make a triumphant return with their highly anticipated new album, "Stereo Crush", scheduled for release early next year. While further details are yet to come, GOTTHARD have announced their return to the stage in May 2025.

Currently being finalized with producer Charlie Bauerfeind, the new album showcases GOTTHARD at their most vibrant, intense, and powerful.

"This album is pure GOTTHARD DNA — honest, raw, and full of heart," says lead singer Nic Maeder.

The band have laid the groundwork for the next phase of their remarkable career by signing with Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM),marking the start of an exhilarating new chapter for a band that boasts over 3.5 million units sold worldwide and more than 2,000 live performances.

Maeder comments: "We are very excited to be working with Reigning Phoenix Music! Label boss Sven Bogner has a motivated and competent team at his side, whose passion for our music ultimately convinced us."

GOTTHARD guitarist Leo Leoni adds, "With Markus Wosgien, Sven also has a longtime companion in the team, who has already accompanied many of our albums. Markus knows us and our music very well and knows what is important for GOTTHARD. We are looking forward to working together!"

With 16 number one albums, a Diamond Award for selling over one million units in Switzerland, and multiple platinum records, including their quadruple platinum album "Homerun", and several double and triple platinum albums, GOTTHARD have an unmatched legacy of successes. Their tracks like "Heaven", a platinum single, and seven top 10 singles have cemented the band on the international music scene.

RPM managing director Jochen Richert is also enthusiastic: "Together with Wilhelm Tell, GOTTHARD are certainly the ultimate heroes of Switzerland! We are very proud to welcome the biggest rock band of their country, and with a remarkable fan base worldwide. Everyone at the label, the band and their management team are all highly motivated and are looking forward to rocking together in the future! Guys, thank you so much for your trust!"

On stage the fans can look forward to a setlist that perfectly combines new energy and immortal anthems. GOTTHARD also unveil that legendary Y&T will join them as special guests.

"Y&T was the soundtrack of our youth," Leoni proudly says. "Now sharing the stage with them is a dream come true!"

Y&T frontman Dave Meniketti is equally excited: "We've always said that if rock 'n' roll stays real, it never gets old. GOTTHARD live that — which is why this tour package fits perfectly together!"

"Stereo Crush" tour 2025 with special guests Y&T:

May 23 - DE Bochum - RuhrCongress
May 24 - DE Geiselwind - Music Hall
May 25 - DE Frankfurt - Batschkapp
May 27 - DE Hamburg - Große Freiheit 36
May 29 - DE Munich - Circus Krone
May 30 - DE Filderstadt - FILharmonie
May 31 - AT Telfs - Rathaussaal

GOTTHARD is:

Nic Maeder - vocals
Leo Leoni - guitars
Freddy Scherer - guitars
Marc Lynn - bass
Flavio Mezzodi - drums

Photo credit: Manuel Schütz

Find more on Gotthard
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).