GOTTHARD To Release 'Stereo Crush' Album In 2025

Swiss rock legends GOTTHARD are set to make a triumphant return with their highly anticipated new album, "Stereo Crush", scheduled for release early next year. While further details are yet to come, GOTTHARD have announced their return to the stage in May 2025.

Currently being finalized with producer Charlie Bauerfeind, the new album showcases GOTTHARD at their most vibrant, intense, and powerful.

"This album is pure GOTTHARD DNA — honest, raw, and full of heart," says lead singer Nic Maeder.

The band have laid the groundwork for the next phase of their remarkable career by signing with Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM),marking the start of an exhilarating new chapter for a band that boasts over 3.5 million units sold worldwide and more than 2,000 live performances.

Maeder comments: "We are very excited to be working with Reigning Phoenix Music! Label boss Sven Bogner has a motivated and competent team at his side, whose passion for our music ultimately convinced us."

GOTTHARD guitarist Leo Leoni adds, "With Markus Wosgien, Sven also has a longtime companion in the team, who has already accompanied many of our albums. Markus knows us and our music very well and knows what is important for GOTTHARD. We are looking forward to working together!"

With 16 number one albums, a Diamond Award for selling over one million units in Switzerland, and multiple platinum records, including their quadruple platinum album "Homerun", and several double and triple platinum albums, GOTTHARD have an unmatched legacy of successes. Their tracks like "Heaven", a platinum single, and seven top 10 singles have cemented the band on the international music scene.

RPM managing director Jochen Richert is also enthusiastic: "Together with Wilhelm Tell, GOTTHARD are certainly the ultimate heroes of Switzerland! We are very proud to welcome the biggest rock band of their country, and with a remarkable fan base worldwide. Everyone at the label, the band and their management team are all highly motivated and are looking forward to rocking together in the future! Guys, thank you so much for your trust!"

On stage the fans can look forward to a setlist that perfectly combines new energy and immortal anthems. GOTTHARD also unveil that legendary Y&T will join them as special guests.

"Y&T was the soundtrack of our youth," Leoni proudly says. "Now sharing the stage with them is a dream come true!"

Y&T frontman Dave Meniketti is equally excited: "We've always said that if rock 'n' roll stays real, it never gets old. GOTTHARD live that — which is why this tour package fits perfectly together!"

"Stereo Crush" tour 2025 with special guests Y&T:

May 23 - DE Bochum - RuhrCongress

May 24 - DE Geiselwind - Music Hall

May 25 - DE Frankfurt - Batschkapp

May 27 - DE Hamburg - Große Freiheit 36

May 29 - DE Munich - Circus Krone

May 30 - DE Filderstadt - FILharmonie

May 31 - AT Telfs - Rathaussaal

GOTTHARD is:

Nic Maeder - vocals

Leo Leoni - guitars

Freddy Scherer - guitars

Marc Lynn - bass

Flavio Mezzodi - drums

Photo credit: Manuel Schütz