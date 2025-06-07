GRAHAM BONNET On Fans Filming Concerts On Their Phones: 'I Expect It. It's Part Of The Bloody Job Now.'

In a new interview with Cooper Talk, legendary rock vocalist Graham Bonnet (RAINBOW, ALCATRAZZ, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP) spoke about how he takes care of his singing voice, particularly now that he is approaching the age of 80 (Graham turned 77 last December). He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When I come off stage, I still have a speaking voice, and if I can still speak, then I know that I've used my voice properly and not harmed it in any way. 'Cause it's so easy to abuse yourself by doing all that stuff, silly notes and whatever. So I try to think, 'You don't have to do that.' I'm thinking about my breathing, the way the notes come out. And I see that note in my head, and I know if I can hit it, I have to take a really deep breath, make sure that I'm pushing that note out. So I've been very, very careful and not drinking too much coffee a day and all that kind of thing. And then if I can speak, as I said, after the show, I know I did it properly. I didn't just sing for the sake of singing and messed it up by showing off by, screaming, let's say. So I've been very lucky.

"What happened was, actually, about — I don't know — it must be about 10 years ago, I went to my throat specialist and he said, 'Your right vocal cord has collapsed,'" he continued. "And he said, 'It needs pumping up again, basically.' So I said, 'Oh, really?' So he injected it — I don't know if it was cortisone or something — and as I said, this was, like, 10 years ago, and he said, 'Try singing now.' And I said, 'Oh my God.' I said, 'I sound just the way I used to.' I said, 'Well, near enough.' And he said, 'Yeah, you're gonna be better now.' He said, 'You'll still have that scarring a little bit on your right vocal cord, but it's not gonna affect your singing voice.' And it's helped a hundred percent.

"We've been doing shows for the past — how long have we been out? — a couple of weeks. So we've just got back, and I tell you on every show we've done, I get these people coming back to me and going, 'How the fuck do you sing the same as you used to?' I get that. And there've been recordings of our latest [gigs] — people film all the time at clubs on their phones, and it sounds awful, I know. But they come backstage afterwards, a meet-and-greet thing, and they just say, 'How do you do it? How do you do it?' I said, 'I don't know. I've just been very, very lucky.' And I think it's the way you're built."

Asked how he feels about audiences making cellphones part of their concert experience nowadays, Graham said: "That's the fricking problem, 'cause especially in Japan — well, we see [fan-filmed footage of] concerts from Japan, and they love to sing with you. And if they've got the phone [out recording the show], you hear all this [singing]. I'm going, 'Holy crap. I'm so out of tune.' And Beth-Ami [Heavenstone, who is a member of Graham's band as well as his girlfriend] says to me, like, 'That's not you. That's them. It's the person with the phone that's singing with you.'

"I never really watch those things, but if it's being recorded properly, then I'm okay, if it's a proper kind of setup," he explained. "But from a phone, it sounds bloody awful most of the time. And the band sounds terrible. It sounds like we're all in different fucking key or whatever. It's weird. But it doesn't really put me off. I expect it. It's part of the bloody job now. But I know that some performers… I think it was — who was it? — I think it was Ted Nugent. I think it was him who said, 'No phones. Please leave your phone at the door if you're gonna come see me.' I mean, this was a while ago when those phones came out with a fucking camera. And I mean, everybody's doing it. You see people in restaurants — as soon as they sit down, the fucking phone comes out. They're not talking to each other. Things like that. It's a different world now."

The GRAHAM BONNET BAND's third studio album, "Day Out In Nowhere", came out in May 2022 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Graham was joined on the LP by longtime bandmates Beth-Ami Heavenstone (bass) and Conrado Pesinato (guitar),as well as keyboardist Alessandro Bertoni and drummer Shane Gaalaas. "Day Out In Nowhere" also saw performance and co-writing guest appearances from Jeff Loomis (ARCH ENEMY, NEVERMORE),John Tempesta (THE CULT, WHITE ZOMBIE),Mike Tempesta (POWERMAN 5000),Roy Z (HALFORD, BRUCE DICKINSON) and Don Airey (DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW).

Bonnet is a hard rock legend with a pedigree to back that statement up. His solo offerings and stints with RAINBOW, MSG, ALCATRAZZ and IMPELLITTERI prove he is one of the finest rock vocalists and songwriters of his generation. From his late 60s into his 70s, Graham has written and recorded some of the best albums he's ever done, including a reunion album with GRAHAM BONNET'S ALCATRAZZ called "Born Innocent" in 2020, along with three records with his GRAHAM BONNET BAND: 2016's "The Book", 2018's "Meanwhile, Back In The Garage" and the aforementioned "Day Out In Nowhere".

In 1979, Bonnet auditioned for the frontman position in RAINBOW. With his James Dean image, the choice of Bonnet to replace Ronnie James Dio was subject to some questions. However, once the band heard Bonnet sing, they knew they had their man. With Bonnet at the mic, they recorded the "Down To Earth" LP, which became one of RAINBOW's most successful releases.

Graham moved on from RAINBOW in the early '80s to work on his solo career. He also played with MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, recorded several albums with ALCATRAZZ and had a short stint with IMPELLITTERI.