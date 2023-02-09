  • facebook
GRAHAM BONNET Says He Has Written Six New Songs With ARCH ENEMY's JEFF LOOMIS

February 9, 2023

Legendary rock singer Graham Bonnet has confirmed that he is collaborating with former NEVERMORE and current ARCH ENEMY guitarist Jeff Loomis on a new album. Explaining that the LP will be "totally separate" from what he is doing with his GRAHAM BONNET BAND, Graham revealed that he and Jeff have already written six songs so far. "It's just a matter of getting a deal for that, actually; that's what we're doing," the 75-year-old vocalist told the Mike Nelson Show. "We're gonna do like a demo track so we can play it for somebody. You know, the usual thing: 'What do you think?'"

Bonnet added: "Jeff is a great guitar player and I am very proud to work with him."

Back in June 2021, it was announced that Loomis would be joining Bonnet's version of ALCATRAZZ. It is not presently clear if the material the two musicians are working on will be released under that moniker.

Bonnet previously described Loomis as "a powerhouse of a musician, a brilliant writer and a great guy. His skills are unparalleled and I am thrilled at the prospect of recreating the magic of the early days of ALCATRAZZ but with a modern, heavier sound," he said.

"When I first heard Jeff, I was astonished by his technique coupled with his great feel and incredible melodies."

When his addition to Bonnet's version of ALCATRAZZ was first announced, Jeff commented: "I'm super excited to be working with Graham Bonnet. I've been a longtime fan of his vocals and lyrics for many years, and it's going to be an honor to craft some amazing music together and play some select live shows."

Graham's version of ALCATRAZZ is not to be confused with the ALCATRAZZ band featuring original members Jimmy Waldo and Gary Shea, along with new vocalist Doogie White (RAINBOW, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST),drummer Larry Paterson and guitarist Joe Stump, which will release a new album, "Take No Prisoners", in May via Silver Lining Music.

Loomis made a guest appearance on the GRAHAM BONNET BAND's latest studio album, "Day Out In Nowhere", which came out in May 2022.

Bonnet is a hard rock legend with a pedigree to back that statement up. His solo offerings and stints with RAINBOW, MSG, ALCATRAZZ, and IMPELLITTERI prove he is one of the finest rock vocalists and songwriters of his generation. From his late 60s into his 70s, Graham has written and recorded three of the best albums he’s ever done, including a reunion album with GRAHAM BONNET'S ALCATRAZZ called "Born Innocent" in 2020, along with three records with his GRAHAM BONNET BAND: 2016's "The Book", 2018's "Meanwhile, Back In The Garage" and the aforementioned "Day Out In Nowhere".

