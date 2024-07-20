GREAT WHITE's MARK KENDALL Says JACK RUSSELL Is 'Still A Brother': He 'Has Never Done Anything To Hurt Me'

In a new interview with Brazil's Alma Hard, GREAT WHITE guitarist Mark Kendall reflected on the departure of the band's original singer Jack Russell nearly a decade and a half ago. Russell exited GREAT WHITE in December 2011 after he was unable to tour with the group due a series of injuries, including a perforated bowel and a shattered pelvis. Jack largely blamed these injuries on his alcohol and painkiller addictions as well as the prednisone drug he was prescribed.

"It was awful," Mark said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "We basically just said we wanted him to get well and be better, because he wasn't able to perform up to his potential because of addiction. And I myself have been sober for almost 16 years and I work with a lot of people that suffer and are struggling. I only work with people who need help. But some people, it's harder than others; the addiction just overwhelms them and they really have a hard time stopping. And I never take anyone's addiction personal."

Mark continued: "Jack Russell has never done anything to hurt me. He just had an addiction. He's still a brother. It's unfortunate because he's such a talent. He had one of the best rock voices ever. He could sing anything — beautiful ballads, anything hard, heavy-hitting. He had the range, good-quality voice — just the greatest ever. So it was a little tough because we made a band together, just me and him. When he first met me, he auditioned for my band and then he said, 'Why don't you and me get away from this deal and go make our own thing?' And so the brotherhood was just amazing from the get-go. And we created everything from nothing, just him and I, getting this bass player and that drummer and just plugging away and making music. So you hate for something to happen to where someone can't perform to their potential anymore. It's unfortunate. But we're just moving down the road. We, of course, wish him the best. I know he's really in a bad spot. So you've just gotta pray for people."

Asked if he thinks there is a chance Jack could make a guest appearance with GREAT WHITE at some point or play with the band again, Mark said: "I don't know. It hasn't come up. I think he's not well right now, from what I'm hearing and seeing on the Internet. So I don't know. Anything could happen. You never know. The opportunity hasn't came.

"I know, because I'm a fan myself, and I'd like to see all my heroes' bands all keep the same members their entire career," Kendall explained. "I don't even want the bass part to change. Sometimes you're in a position to where that's not possible, even though you know the fans would love it and so would we. You get somebody who's sick. I mean, I don't know what to do. And my whole life is my guitar. I love playing my guitar. I don't care how I have to do it, I'm not gonna stop playing guitar. I heard a friend of mine saying, 'Just like my neck tattoo says, I'm doing the best I can.' [Laughs]"

Earlie this week, Russell announced that he was retiring from touring.

"After a recent diagnosis of Lewy body dementia (LBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in May 2024, I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve," Russell said in a statement. "Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams. You have made my life a wonder."

Lewy body dementia is the second most common cause of neurodegenerative dementia after Alzheimer's disease.

Lewy body dementia impacts memory, decision-making and ability to solve problems. It has led to motor and muscle weakness and rigidity. It also can cause sleep disorders and hallucinations.

Lewy body dementia is often misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease due to its early similarity to those other neurodegenerative diseases.

After actor and comedian Robin Williams took his own life in August 2014, autopsy results revealed he was suffering from LBD.

Russell's long-awaited autobiography, now titled "The True Tale Of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative", has just been released via Gatekeeper Press. Penned by author Katelyn Louise "K.L." Doty, it features a sentimental foreword by Lita Ford, with additional commentary from Eric Singer, Eddie Trunk, John Kalodner, Kip Winger and others. The book, with a cover photo by legendary rock photographer Mark Weiss, is available in paperback, hardcover and e-book form.

For more information, visit www.jackrussellbook.com.

Russell sued his onetime bandmates in 2012 over their continued use of the GREAT WHITE name after Jack had taken a leave of absence from the band for medical reasons. A short time later, Russell was countersued by Kendall, rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Michael Lardie and drummer Audie Desbrow, claiming the vocalist's self-destructive behavior was damaging the GREAT WHITE name (they also alleged he was charging promoters less for his own touring version of GREAT WHITE). The parties settled in July 2013 without going to trial, with Russell most recently performing as JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE while the others are continuing as GREAT WHITE.

In October 2022, GREAT WHITE officially named Brett Carlisle as its new lead singer. Carlisle joined the band as the replacement for Andrew Freeman, who sang for GREAT WHITE for only five months.

Carlisle made his live debut with GREAT WHITE on September 24, 2022 at the Cannery Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.