GREEN DAY Announces Massive Global 2024 Stadium Tour

Global rock superstars GREEN DAY — Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool — have officially shared details on their massive 2024 global stadium tour with support from with the illustrious rock luminaries THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, RANCID and THE LINDA LINDAS in North America and NOTHING BUT THIEVES, THE HIVES, DONOTS, THE INTERRUPTERS and MAID OF ACE in Europe. "The Saviors Tour", fueled by Monster Energy, kicks off with the European run on May 30 in Monte De Gozo, Spain and travels through France, Germany and Italy, before reaching the U.K., including a huge London show at the legendary Wembley Stadium on June 29. The North American run, produced by Live Nation, begins shortly after on July 29 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. and makes 27 stops across North America in cities such as Toronto, Ontario; New York, New York; Chicago, Illinois; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; Los Angeles, California; Phoenix, Arizona; San Francisco, California and many more before wrapping up in San Diego, California at Petco Park on September 28.

GREEN DAY shared, "We've never been more excited to unleash new music than with 'Saviors', a record that's meant to be rocked live, together. So let's thrash. We've got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!"

The tour will be a larger-than-life, career-spanning celebration of one of the biggest musical acts of all time and some of the most important albums in history. This year marks the 30th anniversary of GREEN DAY's 1994 diamond-certified album "Dookie" and the 20th anniversary of 2004's juggernaut "American Idiot". Each a cultural phenomenon in its own right, these albums have remained at the forefront of punk culture since their release. With blazing guitars and electrifying vocals, GREEN DAY are ready to bring their mind-blowing collection of hits to stadiums across the country, along with plenty of additions from their newly announced album, "Saviors".

GREEN DAY began dropping hints about "Saviors" at a surprise show at Las Vegas's Fremont Country Club, surrounded by a crowd of 800 die-hard fans. During their Las Vegas takeover, which also included commanding headline performances at When We Were Young festival, the band debuted two killer new tracks: the first single "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and the brand new "Look Ma, No Brains!", out today. Watch the accompanying video below, directed by Ryan Baxley and Brendan Walter. Fans got another chance to hear the new music during GREEN DAY's headlining Amazon Music Live concert series performance on October 26, which included the two releases along with crowd favorites from their extensive discography. With a brand new album and a nationwide stadium tour on the horizon, GREEN DAY are ready for total domination.

North America tickets: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, November 7. Additionally, fans can sign up for GREEN DAY's mailing list by Tuesday, November 7 to get first access to presale tickets. More pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. local time at greenday.com

Citi presale: Citi is the official card of "The Saviors Tour". Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, November 9 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, guided tours on stage, access to GREEN DAY Hospitality Lounge, VIP entry, exclusive merch packages and more. For more information, visit greenday.com

European tickets: Pre-order "Saviors" by Tuesday, November 7 at 3 p.m. BST to get access to presale codes. Presale starts Wednesday, November 8 at 9:30 a.m. GMT / 10:30 a.m. CET. General on sale is Friday, November 10 at 9:30 a.m. GMT / 10:30 a.m. CET.

North American tour dates with support from THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, RANCID and THE LINDA LINDAS:

Jul. 29 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

Aug. 01 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Aug. 03 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*

Aug. 05 - New York, NY - Citi Field

Aug. 07 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Aug. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 10 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 13 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

Aug. 15 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !

Aug. 17 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

Aug. 20 - Kansas City, KS - Azura Amphitheatre !

Aug. 22 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark

Aug. 24 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field

Aug. 26 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion !

Aug. 28 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

Aug. 30 - Nashville, TN - Geodis Park

Sep. 01 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

Sep. 04 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

Sep. 07 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

Sep. 10 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

Sep. 11 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

Sep. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

Sep. 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

Sep. 20 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

Sep. 23 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

Sep. 25 - Portland, OR - Providence Park

Sat. Sep 28 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

* Festival date

! With Support from RANCID and THE LINDA LINDAS only

European tour dates with support from NOTHING BUT THIEVES, THE HIVES, DONOTS, THE INTERRUPTERS and MAID OF ACE:

May 30 - Monte do Gozo, Spain - O Son do Camino*

Jun. 01 - Madrid Spain - Road to Rio Babel*

Jun. 05 - Lyon Decines - LDLC Arena (with THE INTERRUPTERS)

Jun. 07 - Nurnberg Germany - Rock im Park*

Jun. 08 - Nurburgring Germany - Rock am Ring*

Jun. 10 - Berlin Germany - Waldbühne (with DONOTS)

Jun. 11 - Hamburg Germany - Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld (with DONOTS)

Jun. 15 - Interlaken Switzerland - Greenfield Festival*

Jun. 16 - Milan Italy - I Days - Hippodrome La Maura*

Jun. 18 - Paris France - Accor Arena (with THE INTERRUPTERS)

Jun. 19 - Arnhem Netherlands - GelreDome (with THE HIVES & THE INTERRUPTERS)

Jun. 21 - Manchester UK - Emirates Old Trafford (with NOTHING BUT THIEVES & MAID OF ACE)

Jun. 23 - Isle of Wight UK - Isle of Wight Festival*

Jun. 25 - Glasgow UK - Bellahouston Park (with NOTHING BUT THIEVES & MAID OF ACE)

Jun. 27 - Dublin Ireland - Marlay Park (with NOTHING BUT THIEVES & MAID OF ACE)

Jun. 29 - London UK - Wembley Stadium (with NOTHING BUT THIEVES & MAID OF ACE)

* Festival date

Recorded in London and Los Angeles, "Saviors" is the latest powerful collaboration between GREEN DAY and Grammy-winning producer Rob Cavallo, whose notable previous work with GREEN DAY includes two of the band's most iconic albums, 1994's "Dookie" and 2004's "American Idiot".

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, California, GREEN DAY is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees released their breakout album "Dookie" in 1994, which sold over 10 million copies and achieved diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of No. 1 hit singles. Entertainment Weekly calls GREEN DAY "the most influential band of their generation," while Rolling Stone attests "GREEN DAY have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of KISS, and that doesn't seem to be changing." In 2004, GREEN DAY released the rock opera "American Idiot" which captured the nation's attention, selling more than eight million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album". Mojo declared "It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century." In 2010, a stage adaptation of "American Idiot" debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim. Released in 2020, GREEN DAY's thirteenth studio album "Father Of All Motherfuckers" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Album Sales chart and No. 1 in both the U.K. and Australia. Pitchfork declared, "GREEN DAY's most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim." In July 2021, GREEN DAY embarked on the "Hella Mega Tour" with FALL OUT BOY and WEEZER. The global tour included 29 sold-out stadium gigs, including renowned venues like London Stadium and Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium.

Photo credit: Emmie America