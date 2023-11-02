GRETA VAN FLEET Partners With TRIBUCHA For 'Controlled Burn' Kombucha

Tribucha, one of the East Coast's leading kombucha brands, is teaming up with Grammy Award-winning rock sensation GRETA VAN FLEET to launch a special edition of its Controlled Burn kombucha. A vibrant union of art and health, the co-branded kombucha hit the shelves at select Publix locations on Halloween, followed by Harris Teeter in the coming weeks.

"This exciting partnership with GRETA VAN FLEET combines the revitalizing legacy of an ancient drink with the electrifying energy of modern rock," said Adrian Larrea, chief visionary officer and co-founder of Tribucha. "This isn't just about fusing flavors with music — it's a consciously crafted experience designed to fuel your mind, body and spirit."

The collaboration was born out of the band's love of Controlled Burn kombucha and Tribucha's brand ethos centered on 100% natural living. The GRETA VAN FLEET edition of Controlled Burn, a tasty blend of cayenne, turmeric and ginger, offers herbal nuances and celebrated anti-inflammatory properties.

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Tribucha kombucha as we take over their Controlled Burn formula for a healthy, organic, flavor-forward beverage that our fans of all ages can enjoy," said GRETA VAN FLEET. "There is a uniqueness to Tribucha kombucha. It isn't just a drink; it's an experience — an ode to the artist's soul within all of us."

"We hope with each can opened, we all can celebrate health and uniqueness. Make a toast to the tales yet unwritten, and drink to this place we were born to and have been given the absolute limitless freedom to create upon!" added the band.

Tribucha's raw, premium-brewed kombuchas are brewed with 100% organic ingredients and zero additives, syrups and concentrates. Dense in pure, naturally occurring probiotics, kombucha is a full-flavored blend of organic herbs, botanicals, and fruits that is not only refreshing, but beneficial to digestive health.

Tribucha's promotion with GRETA VAN FLEET will run for more than 12 months with new packaging designs being introduced along the way.

Formed in Frankenmuth, Michigan in 2012, GRETA VAN FLEET consists of three brothers — vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka and bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka — as well as drummer Danny Wagner. Together the Grammy Award-winning band has performed across multiple continents, sold over 3.5 million records worldwide and performed on late night television shows such as "Saturday Night Live", "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"GRETA VAN FLEET is coming off the July 21 release of its third studio album, "Starcatcher", which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. The band just finished the U.S. stretch of its "Starcatcher" world tour and will be traveling overseas for the European portion in November. The band will be back stateside in 2024 with tour stops planned for the Southeast during the spring.

Founded to be a force for better, Tribucha is a vehicle for delivering liquid goodness to the world. Tribucha sincerely believes cleaner, healthier ingredients brewed with care and mindful awareness are infused with refreshing positive energy. Inspired by the meticulous brewing processes of the best craft beers, Tribucha's small batch brewed beverages deliver the perfect balance of flavor and function. Each and every can of Tribucha kombucha and SuperB Functional Soda is consciously crafted with 100% organic ingredients. No additives. No artificial anything. Ever.

Photo credit: Neil Krug